ETV Bharat / state

‘Ek Bharat, Anek Parampara’: Mahakaleshwar Temple In MP’s Ujjain Adds South Indian Menu

Ujjain: The devotees visiting the world-famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh will now be served South Indian dishes. The latest addition to the menu was undertaken under the ‘Ek Bharat, Anek Parampara’ (One India, Many Traditions) initiative of the temple committee.

Previously, the community kitchen called Anna Kshetra, managed by the temple committee, served only a standard meal consisting of vegetables, roti dal, rice, and a sweet dish. The committee has now introduced a significant change.

Devotees will now be served South Indian cuisine two days a week, Tuesdays and Fridays. This initiative, which commenced on Tuesday, saw a large crowd of devotees gathered to avail themselves of the service. The menu featured South Indian delicacies such as idli, sambar, steamed rice, and sweet rice.

Additional Collector and Administrator Pratham Kaushik said that the decision was made considering the fact that devotees from across the country visit the temple and arrangements for Bhojan Prasadi (sanctified meal) are made for them at the premises.

“Keeping this in mind, and under the guidance of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Committee, we have started distributing South Indian Bhojan Prasadi in the Anna Kshetra on Tuesdays and Fridays. The menu includes idli, sambar, rice, rasam, and sweet rice,” he added.