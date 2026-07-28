‘Ek Bharat, Anek Parampara’: Mahakaleshwar Temple In MP’s Ujjain Adds South Indian Menu
Devotees will now be served South Indian cuisine two days a week, Tuesdays and Fridays.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
Ujjain: The devotees visiting the world-famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh will now be served South Indian dishes. The latest addition to the menu was undertaken under the ‘Ek Bharat, Anek Parampara’ (One India, Many Traditions) initiative of the temple committee.
Previously, the community kitchen called Anna Kshetra, managed by the temple committee, served only a standard meal consisting of vegetables, roti dal, rice, and a sweet dish. The committee has now introduced a significant change.
Devotees will now be served South Indian cuisine two days a week, Tuesdays and Fridays. This initiative, which commenced on Tuesday, saw a large crowd of devotees gathered to avail themselves of the service. The menu featured South Indian delicacies such as idli, sambar, steamed rice, and sweet rice.
Additional Collector and Administrator Pratham Kaushik said that the decision was made considering the fact that devotees from across the country visit the temple and arrangements for Bhojan Prasadi (sanctified meal) are made for them at the premises.
“Keeping this in mind, and under the guidance of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Committee, we have started distributing South Indian Bhojan Prasadi in the Anna Kshetra on Tuesdays and Fridays. The menu includes idli, sambar, rice, rasam, and sweet rice,” he added.
According to Deputy Administrator Simmi Yadav, “The temple’s community kitchen operates entirely through donations. Once the food is prepared, the Bhoj (offering) is first presented to Baba Mahakal around 10:00 AM, after which the meal is distributed to the devotees”.
“The Mahakaleshwar Temple Committee has appointed two master chefs to prepare South Indian cuisine; they will train the other chefs at the temple’s community kitchen in the preparation of South Indian dishes,” Yadav added
The introduction of South Indian cuisine has received a positive response from devotees. The administrator said that, compared to the daily routine, a significantly higher number of devotees took part in the meal served on Tuesday. ‘Around 9,000 devotees partake in Prasad daily,’ Kaushik said.
According to Deputy Administrator Simmi Yadav, “The Mahakaleshwar Temple’s community kitchen operates entirely through donations. Once the food is prepared, the Bhoj (offering) is first presented to Baba Mahakal around 10:00 AM, after which the meal is distributed to the devotees. The Mahakaleshwar Temple Committee has appointed two master chefs to prepare South Indian cuisine; they will train the other chefs at the temple’s community kitchen in the preparation of South Indian dishes.”
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