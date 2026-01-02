ETV Bharat / state

Either Cancel Shaktipeeth E-Way Project Or Give Us Nod To End Lives: Farmers Write To CM Using Blood

Nanded: Farmers in parts of Maharashtra's Nanded district have written a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis using their own blood, stating that the proposed Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway be either cancelled or they be given permission to "die collectively". Farmers from the Ardhapur and Malegaon areas dashed off the letter to the CM on Thursday. The memorandum bears the signatures of over 200 affected farmers, including Subhash Moralwar and Satish Kulkarni, coordinators of the Shaktipeeth Highway Virodhi Kruti Samiti, an action committee formed to oppose the project.

In the letter, they said the proposed highway alignment will devastate highly fertile and irrigated land, where crops like bananas and turmeric exported directly overseas are cultivated. These lands fall within the benefit zone of the Lower and Upper Penganga irrigation projects.

The Shaktipeeth Highway Virodhi Kruti Samiti questioned the government's "double standards", and urged it to either cancel the project or give the affected farmers to end their lives collectively.