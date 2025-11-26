80% MoUs Turn Into Industries In Tamil Nadu: Stalin, At Coimbatore Investors’ Conference
Tamil Nadu boosted investments with 158 MoUs worth Rs 43,844 crore, while the CM highlighted the state's 80 per cent conversion rate, strong economic growth.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 1:29 PM IST
Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, at the Coimbatore Investors’ Conference, said that 80 per cent of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) signed in the state have successfully turned into functioning industries, highlighting Tamil Nadu’s strong investment ecosystem.
At the Investors’ Conference held on Tuesday (November 25) in Coimbatore, 158 industrial MoUs worth Rs 43,844 crore were signed, with the potential of creating 1,00,709 new job opportunities for young people. The event highlighted Tamil Nadu’s continued appeal to major investors in the presence of CM Stalin.
Speaking at the conference, the CM said, "You (investors) have not come to just another state. You have come to Tamil Nadu, which, over the last four years, through hard work and the trust of countless investors, has achieved 11.9 per cent economic growth, the highest in India."
He said that since the creation of the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) in 1971, Tamil Nadu has been able to fully utilise the opportunities offered by globalisation.
He highlighted that computers were integrated into the school curriculum early and TIDEL Park was established as a tech hub. Referring to Tamil Nadu’s leading position, he noted that while many states host investor conferences and sign MoUs, only a few see those agreements materialise into industries.
He continued, stating that 80 per cent of MoUs in Tamil Nadu become real industries. Of 1,016 MoUs, 809 projects are progressing through key stages, including land acquisition and construction. He also emphasised the government’s support for young entrepreneurs, especially in smaller towns, through start-up programmes. This support has contributed to the growth of start-ups to 12,664.
He added, "It is because of the transparency of this government that so many companies are choosing Tamil Nadu. We have skilled and educated youth, a strong industrial environment, and good law and order. Those who cannot digest Tamil Nadu’s growth are spreading false information for political reasons. Before we came to power, there were 62,413 companies. Now, there are 7,09,180 companies."
Stalin said, "Since we assumed office, the Union government’s data shows that over 29 lakh people in Tamil Nadu have started receiving PF benefits. What more proof is needed for the state’s industrial growth?"
"Some people are fabricating stories that companies are leaving the state. Tamil Nadu’s investment growth over the last 4.5 years is something they cannot tolerate. Bringing investment is not easy; there is tough competition. What matters is not just the size of the investment but whether it creates jobs. We evaluate incentives requested by investors and the benefits their projects bring to Tamil Nadu. We implement plans carefully for each district,” the Tamil Nadu CM added.
He concluded that strong local investment at the conference underscores Tamil Nadu’s commitment to rapid industrial growth toward its trillion-dollar target.
Also Read: