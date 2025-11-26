ETV Bharat / state

80% MoUs Turn Into Industries In Tamil Nadu: Stalin, At Coimbatore Investors’ Conference

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, at the Coimbatore Investors’ Conference, said that 80 per cent of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) signed in the state have successfully turned into functioning industries, highlighting Tamil Nadu’s strong investment ecosystem.

At the Investors’ Conference held on Tuesday (November 25) in Coimbatore, 158 industrial MoUs worth Rs 43,844 crore were signed, with the potential of creating 1,00,709 new job opportunities for young people. The event highlighted Tamil Nadu’s continued appeal to major investors in the presence of CM Stalin.

Speaking at the conference, the CM said, "You (investors) have not come to just another state. You have come to Tamil Nadu, which, over the last four years, through hard work and the trust of countless investors, has achieved 11.9 per cent economic growth, the highest in India."

He said that since the creation of the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) in 1971, Tamil Nadu has been able to fully utilise the opportunities offered by globalisation.

He highlighted that computers were integrated into the school curriculum early and TIDEL Park was established as a tech hub. Referring to Tamil Nadu’s leading position, he noted that while many states host investor conferences and sign MoUs, only a few see those agreements materialise into industries.