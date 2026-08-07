Rajasthan Horror: Eight-Year-Old-Girl Battles For Life After Being Raped In Park In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar
The girl had gone to the park to play on the swings and was later found unconscious, reports Shankar Lal.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Sri Ganganagar: A case of sexual assault involving an eight-year-old girl has come to light in Padampur police station area in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan.
The girl was found unconscious in a park after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by unidentifed persons. After the family received the information, the girl was immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre in Padampur. After administering first aid, doctors referred her to Sri Ganganagar due to her critical condition, where she is currently undergoing treatment, officials said.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar Yadav said a case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the family. Yadav added that the girl had gone to the park to play on the swings and was later found unconscious. "A young man has been detained in connection with the case. The police have registered the case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and other applicable laws," the SP said.
DSP Kailashdan of Sri Ganganagar is investigating the matter.
According to the complaint filed by the family, the girl had left her home on Wednesday afternoon to play on the swings in the park. Around 3.30 pm, a relative informed the family that the girl was lying unconscious in the park and the complaint alleges that she was raped after being administered an intoxicating substance. According to the family, there were deep nail marks on the girl's neck, which raises suspicion of an attempted murder following the sexual assault.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that a young man was involved in the rape, who has been detained. Officials said the accused is a hearing and speech impaired, while the girl is currently undergoing treatment in Sri Ganganagar.
Officials said police will take further action based on the medical and FSL reports, and other corroborative evidence. Local people have expressed outrage over the incident.
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