ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Horror: Eight-Year-Old-Girl Battles For Life After Being Raped In Park In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar: A case of sexual assault involving an eight-year-old girl has come to light in Padampur police station area in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan.

The girl was found unconscious in a park after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by unidentifed persons. After the family received the information, the girl was immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre in Padampur. After administering first aid, doctors referred her to Sri Ganganagar due to her critical condition, where she is currently undergoing treatment, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar Yadav said a case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the family. Yadav added that the girl had gone to the park to play on the swings and was later found unconscious. "A young man has been detained in connection with the case. The police have registered the case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and other applicable laws," the SP said.

DSP Kailashdan of Sri Ganganagar is investigating the matter.