ETV Bharat / state

8-Year-Old Girl Raped In Rajasthan's Churu; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Churu: An 8-year-old girl studying in the second class has allegedly been raped in the Sadar police station area following which police registered a case under the BNS and POCSO Act.

After the incident, on the complaint of the victim's maternal grandfather, the women's police station registered a case and started investigation.

Police officer Kusum Lata said that the victim's maternal grandfather has filed a report stating that the girl has been raped. " The grandfather said that the girl has been living with him and she is a student of class second. The girl was going to the house which is under construction and lies in the back street from her maternal grandfather's house when a man riding a motorcycle called her to him and offered Rs 500 to lure her."