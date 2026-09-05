8-Year-Old Girl Raped In Rajasthan's Churu; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
After a case of rape involving an 8-year-old girl came to light, Women's Police Station registered a case under the POCSO Act, reports Naresh Pareek.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Churu: An 8-year-old girl studying in the second class has allegedly been raped in the Sadar police station area following which police registered a case under the BNS and POCSO Act.
After the incident, on the complaint of the victim's maternal grandfather, the women's police station registered a case and started investigation.
Police officer Kusum Lata said that the victim's maternal grandfather has filed a report stating that the girl has been raped. " The grandfather said that the girl has been living with him and she is a student of class second. The girl was going to the house which is under construction and lies in the back street from her maternal grandfather's house when a man riding a motorcycle called her to him and offered Rs 500 to lure her."
Lata said the accused raped the girl who later came to her grandfather crying and narrated the ordeal. After the incident, the the victim was taken to the police station with the family filing the complaint.
Police said that after the complaint was registered, they started immediate action. "The medical examination of the victim has been conducted in the government hospital. Along with this, considering the seriousness of the case, police teams have been constituted. During the investigation, the police have scanned the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding areas," said Lata.
According to police, based on the footage, the accused was identified, who turned out to be a resident of a nearby street. The police have intensified the search for the accused to ensure his arrest.
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