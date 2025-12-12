ETV Bharat / state

Eight-Year-Old Boy Killed By Leopard While Returning From Temple With Father In Rajasthan

Representational image. ( ANI )

Jaipur: An eight-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack near the Atila Balaji temple in Ranthambore, Sawai Madhopur, on Thursday. The child, Vikram Banjara, was walking hand-in-hand with his father when the leopard suddenly emerged from the bushes near a handpump, grabbed him by the neck, and dragged him away. According to the father, the child was taken away by a leopard. Shocked by the sudden attack, the father screamed for help. People from the nearby Banjara settlement rushed to the spot and threw stones into the bushes. After a search, the boy’s body was found deep inside the forest. The incident took place near the Banjara settlement, where 25-30 families live. Following the attack, the family refused to accept the body.