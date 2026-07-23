ETV Bharat / state

Eight-Year-Old Boy Dies In Nagpur Private School

Nagpur: An eight-year-old boy died after suddenly collapsing during the recess break at a private school in the Jaripatka area of Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Fanit Shaligram Katre, a resident of Samta Nagar. He was a class III student.

Jaripatka police station officials said that Katre’s mother dropped him at the school on Tuesday morning as usual. During recess break, he came out of his classroom with other students. While running in the corridor, he suddenly collapsed at around 2.10 pm.