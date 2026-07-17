Eight Women Thieves Arrested For Stealing From Crowded Places In Odisha's Bhubaneswar
The accused, all from Maharashtra, had arrived in the city a few months back, reports Satyajit Rout.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: As many as eight members of an inter-state women's gang were arrested for stealing from people at crowded places in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.
The accused mingled into crowds and stole mobile phones, gold ornaments and other items. Police said the accused are natives of Maharashtra and had arrived in Bhubaneswar a few months back. They were staying at Master Canteen. The accused were identified as Mangala Ashok, Meena Nikesh Shinde, Renu Lande, Nanu Biraj Patre, Rani Anil Bishe, Sapna Patre, Ratna Lande, and Chakoli Lande.
As many as 10 mobile phones were seized from them. Police said accused are involved in similar crimes in other states as well. A few other members of the gang are still at large and efforts are on to nab them, said police.
Zone 5 ACP Biswaranjan Senapati said the women were arrested during ISKCON Rath Yatra in the city. He said the members of the gang mingled into the crowd and diverted their victims' attention before stealing valuables. They stole vanity bags, mobile phones, gold chains and money from people at crowded locations in the city.
Senapati said Nayapalli police caught two accused during the Rath Yatra and later based on their interrogation, the others were nabbed. The accused were forwarded to court where their bail plea was rejected. "Further investigation into the matter is underway. It is suspected that other members of the gang are hiding in the city. Efforts are on to trace them," the ACP said.
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