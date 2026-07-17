ETV Bharat / state

Eight Women Thieves Arrested For Stealing From Crowded Places In Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as eight members of an inter-state women's gang were arrested for stealing from people at crowded places in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

The accused mingled into crowds and stole mobile phones, gold ornaments and other items. Police said the accused are natives of Maharashtra and had arrived in Bhubaneswar a few months back. They were staying at Master Canteen. The accused were identified as Mangala Ashok, Meena Nikesh Shinde, Renu Lande, Nanu Biraj Patre, Rani Anil Bishe, Sapna Patre, Ratna Lande, and Chakoli Lande.

As many as 10 mobile phones were seized from them. Police said accused are involved in similar crimes in other states as well. A few other members of the gang are still at large and efforts are on to nab them, said police.