Eight Months Without Power: Kerala's Post Office Staff Work By Mobile Flashlight
Ramdas Nagar Post Office in Kasaragod, functioning from a building owned by Madhur Grama Panchayat, has remained without electricity for 8 months, reports Sandeep Balakrishnan
Published : August 5, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Kasaragod: For the past eight months, employees at the Ramdas Nagar Post Office in Kasaragod district of Kerala have been carrying out their daily duties using the flashlights on their mobile phones after a short circuit left the office without electricity.
The post office, functioning from a building owned by the Madhur Grama Panchayat, has remained without working lights and fans since March after an electrical fault. Despite repeated requests from postal authorities, the problem remains unresolved, forcing employees to work in dark, poorly ventilated conditions.
According to the staff, the panchayat has yet to arrange a separate electricity connection for the post office by paying the required Rs 60,000. Officials say repeated assurances of an early solution have yielded no results.
The office, staffed by a postmaster and two postmen, is located at the rear of the building, where natural light is minimal. Employees said the situation was especially difficult during the summer when they worked in extreme heat without fans, while the ongoing monsoon has left the office almost completely dark during the day.
Local resident Narayanan described the situation as unfortunate, saying it was difficult to imagine postal employees being forced to work under the dim light of mobile phones. He questioned whether any other post office in the state faced such conditions.
The Ramdas Nagar Post Office, located at Kudlu on the Kasaragod-Madhur Road, handles one of the highest volumes of postal transactions in Kasaragod town.
Responding to the issue, Madhur Grama Panchayat president Sujnani S Shanbhogue said the delay was due to procedural formalities. She said the building requires complete rewiring following the short circuit and installation of four new meter boxes to upgrade the power supply, involving an expenditure of over Rs 60,000.
She added that the required funds are being arranged and assured that a permanent solution would be implemented at the earliest.
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