ETV Bharat / state

Eight Months Without Power: Kerala's Post Office Staff Work By Mobile Flashlight

Kasaragod: For the past eight months, employees at the Ramdas Nagar Post Office in Kasaragod district of Kerala have been carrying out their daily duties using the flashlights on their mobile phones after a short circuit left the office without electricity.

The post office, functioning from a building owned by the Madhur Grama Panchayat, has remained without working lights and fans since March after an electrical fault. Despite repeated requests from postal authorities, the problem remains unresolved, forcing employees to work in dark, poorly ventilated conditions.

According to the staff, the panchayat has yet to arrange a separate electricity connection for the post office by paying the required Rs 60,000. Officials say repeated assurances of an early solution have yielded no results.

The office, staffed by a postmaster and two postmen, is located at the rear of the building, where natural light is minimal. Employees said the situation was especially difficult during the summer when they worked in extreme heat without fans, while the ongoing monsoon has left the office almost completely dark during the day.