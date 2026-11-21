ETV Bharat / state

Eight Minors Detained For Harassing Couple At Park In Mumbai

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Saturday detained eight minors who allegedly harassed and assaulted a couple at a municipal park near Phoenix Mall in Kurla West.

A video of the incident, which took place on the evening of November 20, has gone viral on social media. It shows a group of eight to 10 youths surrounding the couple, taking photographs in the park, and bullying and even hitting them.

Following the circulation of the video, police swung into action and detained eight minors allegedly involved in the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ganesh Shinde said a case has been registered against the minors (referred to as 'children in conflict with the law') under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). "Based on a complaint filed by the victims, an FIR has been registered under sections 189(2), 189(4), 118(1), 352, and 351(2) of the BNS. The minors involved in the incident will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, and strict legal action will be taken against them," he said. Shinde said police have issued a stern warning that those found harassing citizens in public spaces will not be spared.