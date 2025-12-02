Eight Lakh Traders Registered, As Delhi Launches Welfare Board To Streamline Support And Policy
Delhi formed the Traders Welfare Board to address trader needs, simplify business processes, and boost industrial development through a transparent, modern ecosystem.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the formation of the Delhi Traders Welfare Board and the registration of over eight lakh traders, emphasising its direct benefits for them.
The Board provides registered traders with a formal mechanism to communicate their issues, suggestions, and needs to the government, thus institutionalising their interests.
During a review with officials from the Industries Department and DSIDC, Sirsa discussed the Board’s establishment and evaluated progress on industrial infrastructure and environmental management.
The review meeting addressed the status of pending tenders in industrial areas, development in key zones, the freehold policy, progress on the e-waste plant, and preparations for the Global Industrial Investor Summit.
He said that forming the Delhi Traders Welfare Board is a significant step toward institutionalising the trading community’s interests.
Responsibilities Of The New Delhi Traders Welfare Board
- Strengthening communication between the Delhi government and traders.
- Recommend reforms to simplify compliance and improve 'Ease of Doing Business'.
- Identifying and recommending welfare policies for traders and employees.
- Ensuring social and economic security through the Traders Welfare Fund.
- Conducting skill development, capacity-building and mentorship programmes.
Building A Strong And Modern Ecosystem
To help traders grow, the Minister for Industries announced the introduction of several incentive and support schemes, including advisory services, mentorship programmes and opportunities for international representation.
Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government aims to build a world-class industrial hub by promoting startups, innovation zones, new estates, and transparent development policies.
Process To Become Simpler And Paperless
Officials highlighted that the Delhi Single Window System will streamline over 400 services across 80 categories for businesses through a unified, paperless platform.
The Minister prioritised the timely completion of freehold policies, the Global Industrial Investor Summit, and industrial zone development, emphasising transparency, efficiency, and stakeholder participation.
Also Read: