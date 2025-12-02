ETV Bharat / state

Eight Lakh Traders Registered, As Delhi Launches Welfare Board To Streamline Support And Policy

The Delhi government announces new support schemes and mentorship programmes for the capital’s traders. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the formation of the Delhi Traders Welfare Board and the registration of over eight lakh traders, emphasising its direct benefits for them.

The Board provides registered traders with a formal mechanism to communicate their issues, suggestions, and needs to the government, thus institutionalising their interests.

During a review with officials from the Industries Department and DSIDC, Sirsa discussed the Board’s establishment and evaluated progress on industrial infrastructure and environmental management.

The review meeting addressed the status of pending tenders in industrial areas, development in key zones, the freehold policy, progress on the e-waste plant, and preparations for the Global Industrial Investor Summit.

He said that forming the Delhi Traders Welfare Board is a significant step toward institutionalising the trading community’s interests.

Responsibilities Of The New Delhi Traders Welfare Board