Eight Lakh Devotees Throng Kamakhya Temple During Ambubachi Mela
An unprecedented influx of devotees, sadhus, tantriks and tourists from different parts of the country and even abroad was witnessed during the four-day religious congregation.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Guwahati: Nearly eight lakh devotees visited the Kamakhya Temple during the four-day Ambubachi Mela at Assam's Kamakhya Temple. The main gates to the sanctum sanctorum were opened to devotees following the completion of the ritualistic observance on Friday.
According to Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog, the annual fair drew 7,96,777 devotees, including 75 international pilgrims, this year, reaffirming its place as one of India's most revered spiritual destinations. Last year, 7,72,019 people, including 42 foreigners, had visited the Mela. In 2024, a total of 7,46,066 devotees, including 20 from abroad, had come for the event, he added.
Rashmi Reddy, a devotee from Hyderabad, told ETV Bharat that goddess Kamakhya had invited her to the Nilachal Hills. "There were no plans, but something divine was calling me from inside. Hence, I came here," she said.
Her sister, who stays in Qatar's Doha, said, "It was only the power of Maa Kamakhya which brought me here. We came together and stayed in Guwahati for three days. It is a blessing to visit Maa Kamakhya, which gives celestial blessings that stay for long."
The temple atop the Nilachal Hills, which remained closed to devotees since June 22 following the commencement of the annual Ambubachi observance, was reopened after the completion of the prescribed rituals marking the end of the annual menstrual cycle of the deity, known as Ambubachi Nivritti.
The opening saw thousands of pilgrims queuing up to offer prayers and receive the sacred 'Angabastra' and 'Angodak', considered highly auspicious. An unprecedented influx of devotees, sadhus, tantriks and tourists from different parts of the country and even abroad was witnessed during the four-day religious congregation.
Elaborate arrangements, including security deployment, medical facilities, sanitation measures, drinking water supply and traffic management, were kept in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival movement of devotees.
Often described as the "Mahakumbh of the East", the Ambubachi Mela is one of the most significant festivals associated with the worship of Shakti. It is believed that Goddess Kamakhya, regarded as the embodiment of feminine power and fertility, undergoes her annual menstruation during this period.
The festival has immense importance in Tantric traditions and attracts ascetics, spiritual seekers and devotees from across the world. The reopening of the temple marks the restoration of regular worship and is considered especially auspicious for devotees seeking divine blessings.
[With inputs from Kulageeta Saud]
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