ETV Bharat / state

Eight Lakh Devotees Throng Kamakhya Temple During Ambubachi Mela

Guwahati: Nearly eight lakh devotees visited the Kamakhya Temple during the four-day Ambubachi Mela at Assam's Kamakhya Temple. The main gates to the sanctum sanctorum were opened to devotees following the completion of the ritualistic observance on Friday.

According to Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog, the annual fair drew 7,96,777 devotees, including 75 international pilgrims, this year, reaffirming its place as one of India's most revered spiritual destinations. Last year, 7,72,019 people, including 42 foreigners, had visited the Mela. In 2024, a total of 7,46,066 devotees, including 20 from abroad, had come for the event, he added.

Rashmi Reddy, a devotee from Hyderabad, told ETV Bharat that goddess Kamakhya had invited her to the Nilachal Hills. "There were no plans, but something divine was calling me from inside. Hence, I came here," she said.

Her sister, who stays in Qatar's Doha, said, "It was only the power of Maa Kamakhya which brought me here. We came together and stayed in Guwahati for three days. It is a blessing to visit Maa Kamakhya, which gives celestial blessings that stay for long."

The temple atop the Nilachal Hills, which remained closed to devotees since June 22 following the commencement of the annual Ambubachi observance, was reopened after the completion of the prescribed rituals marking the end of the annual menstrual cycle of the deity, known as Ambubachi Nivritti.