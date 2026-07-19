Eight Killed In Massive Landslide In Nagaland's Mon District, Rescue Ops Underway
CM Neiphiu Rio announced immediate ex gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 74,000 to injured.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Guwahati: As many as eight persons were killed in severe landslides caused by heavy rains in Nagaland's Mon district.
The landslide occurred on Sunday, disrupting normal life in the city of Mon. Of the deceased, four are women. The landslide caused heavy damage in the area near the Assam Rifles camp.
According to preliminary information from sources, many people are still trapped in the rubble. Rescue teams have arrived at the spot and started a rescue operation. The landslide has destroyed at least 10 houses including an RCC building.
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed regret over the incident. In a post on X, he wrote, "Deeply distressing reports of heavy landslides in Mon. My heartfelt condolences to those who've lost loved ones. The State Govt. is closely monitoring the situation. NSDMA, Dist. Admin, DDMA, SDRF, Police, AR & local community are working on ground for search & rescue operations."
An official statement said Chief Minister Rio has announced immediate ex gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person and Rs 74,000 to every injured person.
Deeply distressing reports of heavy landslides in Mon. My heartfelt condolences to those who've lost loved ones. The State Govt. is closely monitoring the situation. NSDMA, Dist. Admin, DDMA, SDRF, Police, AR & local community are working on ground for search & rescue operations.— Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) July 19, 2026
A Defence spokesman said that around 15 houses in the colony were severely affected by the landslide, causing extensive damage to residential structures and other property. Personnel of the Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Nagaland Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Army, district administration and local volunteers have launched an intensive rescue and relief operation in the affected area despite incessant rain and unstable ground conditions.
Apart from Mon district, Tuli sub-division in Mokokchung district and several other areas also witnesses landslides, flash floods, road blockages and damage to public infrastructure and private property due to continuous heavy rainfall.
The government has directed all concerned departments to remain on high alert and ensure seamless inter-departmental coordination for timely emergency response, restoration of road connectivity and rehabilitation of affected communities.Officials said continuous assessment of the situation is underway and additional manpower, machinery and assistance would be mobilised wherever required.
People have been advised to remain vigilant, avoid vulnerable slopes, riverbanks and landslide-prone areas, strictly follow advisories issued by the NSDMA, Home Department and district administrations, cooperate with emergency response agencies, and rely only on official sources of information instead of circulating unverified reports or rumours.
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