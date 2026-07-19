ETV Bharat / state

Eight Killed In Massive Landslide In Nagaland's Mon District, Rescue Ops Underway

Guwahati: As many as eight persons were killed in severe landslides caused by heavy rains in Nagaland's Mon district.

The landslide occurred on Sunday, disrupting normal life in the city of Mon. Of the deceased, four are women. The landslide caused heavy damage in the area near the Assam Rifles camp.

According to preliminary information from sources, many people are still trapped in the rubble. Rescue teams have arrived at the spot and started a rescue operation. The landslide has destroyed at least 10 houses including an RCC building.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed regret over the incident. In a post on X, he wrote, "Deeply distressing reports of heavy landslides in Mon. My heartfelt condolences to those who've lost loved ones. The State Govt. is closely monitoring the situation. NSDMA, Dist. Admin, DDMA, SDRF, Police, AR & local community are working on ground for search & rescue operations."

An official statement said Chief Minister Rio has announced immediate ex gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person and Rs 74,000 to every injured person.