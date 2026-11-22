ETV Bharat / state

Eight Killed As Vehicle Loses Control, Rams Into Roadside Tree In Tamil Nadu's Trichy

Trichy: Eight people were killed after the car they were travelling in lost control and crashed into a roadside tree near Musiri in the Trichy district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, police said.

According to police, about 10 people were returning from a family function in the Namakkal district along the Thuraiyur–Musiri road when the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle near Jembunathapuram and veered onto the roadside before ramming into a tree with great force.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled and five of its occupants — identified as Manickam, Sangili, Murugan, Rajesh and Pavadai — died on the spot.

Four severely injured passengers were rushed to the Musiri Government Hospital for treatment, where Sakthivel, Subramani and Seetharaman succumbed to their injuries.

Personnel from the Jembunathapuram police station reached the accident spot, took the bodies out of the car and sent them to the mortuary of Musiri Government Hospital for post-mortem. All the victims are residents of Thirukkattupalli in Thanjavur district and used to work at a brick kiln.