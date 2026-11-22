Eight Killed As Vehicle Loses Control, Rams Into Roadside Tree In Tamil Nadu's Trichy
The victims are residents of Thirukkattupalli in Thanjavur and were returning from a family function in Namakkal when the mishap occurred on the Thuraiyur–Musiri road.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Trichy: Eight people were killed after the car they were travelling in lost control and crashed into a roadside tree near Musiri in the Trichy district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, police said.
According to police, about 10 people were returning from a family function in the Namakkal district along the Thuraiyur–Musiri road when the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle near Jembunathapuram and veered onto the roadside before ramming into a tree with great force.
The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled and five of its occupants — identified as Manickam, Sangili, Murugan, Rajesh and Pavadai — died on the spot.
Four severely injured passengers were rushed to the Musiri Government Hospital for treatment, where Sakthivel, Subramani and Seetharaman succumbed to their injuries.
Personnel from the Jembunathapuram police station reached the accident spot, took the bodies out of the car and sent them to the mortuary of Musiri Government Hospital for post-mortem. All the victims are residents of Thirukkattupalli in Thanjavur district and used to work at a brick kiln.
The police have registered a case regarding the accident and are conducting an intensive investigation to find out why the car went out of control.
In another incident, at least nine people, including children, of the same family were killed and several others injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a truck parked along the roadside in Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday.
The victims were returning to Maharashtra after visiting the Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Sikar district when their vehicle collided with a stationary truck. Several people sustained injuries in the collision and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Also Read