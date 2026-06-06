ETV Bharat / state

Eight Killed As Pickup Truck Collides With Trailer In Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur: At least eight people, including women and children, died in a collision between a pickup truck and a trailer on the Fazilka-Ferozepur road in Punjab's Ferozepur on Saturday morning, police said. Several others who sustained injuries were taken to hospitals, while those seriously injured have been referred to Faridkot.

Police said nearly 25 people, all belonging to a close-knit family from Jalabad village, were travelling to a religious place, Beas in Amritsar district, to perform the last rites of a family member. The collision was so massive that the pickup truck was dragged and damaged massively.

Eyewitnesses said the truck driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the pick-up van and dragged it several metres. Upon receiving news of the accident, a Road Safety Force team and half a dozen ambulances arrived at the spot to rush the injured to the hospital.