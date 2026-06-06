Eight Killed As Pickup Truck Collides With Trailer In Punjab's Ferozepur
Nearly 25 people from a close-knit family from Jalabad village were travelling to Beas in Amritsar to perform the last rites of a family member.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Ferozepur: At least eight people, including women and children, died in a collision between a pickup truck and a trailer on the Fazilka-Ferozepur road in Punjab's Ferozepur on Saturday morning, police said. Several others who sustained injuries were taken to hospitals, while those seriously injured have been referred to Faridkot.
Police said nearly 25 people, all belonging to a close-knit family from Jalabad village, were travelling to a religious place, Beas in Amritsar district, to perform the last rites of a family member. The collision was so massive that the pickup truck was dragged and damaged massively.
Eyewitnesses said the truck driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the pick-up van and dragged it several metres. Upon receiving news of the accident, a Road Safety Force team and half a dozen ambulances arrived at the spot to rush the injured to the hospital.
The police, passersby and residents had to tear down the mangled remains to take out several occupants who were trapped inside the vehicle. Four occupants of the pick-up vehicle were killed on the spot, while four succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.
The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the civil hospital, where the postmortem is underway, a police official said.
"There were about 25 people in the pickup truck which was going from Jalalabad to Beas in Amritsar. The injured have been taken to the civil hospital in Ferozepur. The seriously injured have been referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot. The case is being investigated, and the process of registering an FIR is underway," a police official said.
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