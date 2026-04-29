ETV Bharat / state

Eight Killed As Bus Hits Van In Gujarat's Sabarkantha

Sabarkantha: Eight persons were killed in after a private bus crashed into a van on a highway in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Wednesday, police said.

The van was ferrying women from Modasa in Aravalli district when a speeding bus hit it from behind on National Highway 48 connecting Shamlaji to Himmatnagar in the district, Deputy Superintendent of Police AK Patel said.

Several persons were injured in the mishap and they have been admitted to Gambhoi and Himmatnagar Civil Hospitals for treatment. According to police, the women were part of a catering team for social events. They were travelling from Modasa in the neighbouring Aravalli district to Hunj village in Himmatnagar to attend a function when they met with the accident.