Eight Killed As Bus Hits Van In Gujarat's Sabarkantha
The van was ferrying women from Modasa in Aravalli when a speeding bus hit it from behind on NH-18.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Sabarkantha: Eight persons were killed in after a private bus crashed into a van on a highway in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Wednesday, police said.
The van was ferrying women from Modasa in Aravalli district when a speeding bus hit it from behind on National Highway 48 connecting Shamlaji to Himmatnagar in the district, Deputy Superintendent of Police AK Patel said.
Several persons were injured in the mishap and they have been admitted to Gambhoi and Himmatnagar Civil Hospitals for treatment. According to police, the women were part of a catering team for social events. They were travelling from Modasa in the neighbouring Aravalli district to Hunj village in Himmatnagar to attend a function when they met with the accident.
In-charge RMO KB Verma said, "This morning, an accident occurred near Gambhoi village, involving a bus and a van. Following the accident, seven people were brought to our hospital in several ambulances. Five of the seven people suffered minor injuries, while the remaining two were seriously injured. Currently, their CT scans are being conducted."
The deceased were identified as Nayak Anju Ben (45), Bhoi Neeta Ben (36), Nayak Meenakshi Ben (50), Patel Kamini Ben (56), Nayak Kanchan Ben (60), Prajapati Neeta Ben (55) Goswami Rekha Ben (60) and Rawal Anil Kumar (driver), aged 25. Preliminary reports suggest the bus driver lost control before striking the car from behind. Police have registered a case and launched a full investigation into the cause of the crash. The bodies were sent for postmortem to a government hospital, said police.
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