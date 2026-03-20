ETV Bharat / state

Eight Killed After TNSTC Bus Collides Head-On With Tempo, Two-Wheeler In Salem

Salem: Eight people, including a pregnant woman, were killed and several others injured after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus, lost control and rammed into a tempo and a two-wheeler, heading from the opposite direction, in Uthamasolapuram area of Salem district on Friday.

The accident occurred when the bus was travelling from Coimbatore Central bus stand to Salem. While passing through the Uthamacholapuram area on the Bengaluru-Coimbatore National Highway, the bus driver lost control and veered off the lane, crashing through the road divider and landing on the opposite lane, where it collided head-on with a tempo and a two-wheeler.

Six persons travelling in the tempo and two on two-wheeler died on the spot. Police said deceased, Selvaraj, Murugan, Amutha, Nithishka, Jeevika and Sathya, were on tempo, while Irusayi and Manikandan were on a two-wheeler.

Upon information, Kondalampatti police rushed to the scene and intensified the rescue operations. Passengers injured in the bus were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, official information regarding the exact number of injured passengers has not yet been released.

The bodies were sent to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.