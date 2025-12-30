ETV Bharat / state

Eight Jammu Kashmir Police Personnel Get Bail In Custodial Torture Case

Srinagar: A court in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday granted bail to a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and seven other police personnel accused in a high-profile custodial torture case investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the bail order, DySP Aijaz Ahmad Naik and the other accused, Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Jahangeer Ahmad Beigh, Mohd Younis Khan, Shakir Hussain Khoja, Tanveer Ahmad Malla, Altaf Hussain Bhat and Shahnawaz Ahmad Deedad, were directed to be released from Srinagar jail after furnishing bail and surety bonds of Rs One lakh each.

The court imposed strict conditions on the accused, directing them not to leave the territorial jurisdiction of the court without prior permission. It also ordered them to deposit their passports and cautioned them against intimidating witnesses or tampering with prosecution evidence in any manner.

The accused have been instructed to remain present before the trial court on every date of hearing unless specifically exempted. The court warned that any violation of the bail conditions would be viewed seriously and could lead to cancellation of bail.

“The bail bonds of Rs One lakh with one surety each have been attested and accepted today,” the court said, authorising jail authorities to release the accused once formalities are completed, provided they are not required in any other case.