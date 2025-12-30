Eight Jammu Kashmir Police Personnel Get Bail In Custodial Torture Case
The Deputy Superintendent of Police along with seven other cops were granted bail by a court in Kupwara after furnishing bail and surety bonds.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 30, 2025 at 3:43 PM IST
Srinagar: A court in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday granted bail to a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and seven other police personnel accused in a high-profile custodial torture case investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
According to the bail order, DySP Aijaz Ahmad Naik and the other accused, Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Jahangeer Ahmad Beigh, Mohd Younis Khan, Shakir Hussain Khoja, Tanveer Ahmad Malla, Altaf Hussain Bhat and Shahnawaz Ahmad Deedad, were directed to be released from Srinagar jail after furnishing bail and surety bonds of Rs One lakh each.
The court imposed strict conditions on the accused, directing them not to leave the territorial jurisdiction of the court without prior permission. It also ordered them to deposit their passports and cautioned them against intimidating witnesses or tampering with prosecution evidence in any manner.
The accused have been instructed to remain present before the trial court on every date of hearing unless specifically exempted. The court warned that any violation of the bail conditions would be viewed seriously and could lead to cancellation of bail.
“The bail bonds of Rs One lakh with one surety each have been attested and accepted today,” the court said, authorising jail authorities to release the accused once formalities are completed, provided they are not required in any other case.
The case relates to the alleged custodial torture of police constable Khurshid Ahmad Chohan at the Joint Interrogation Centre in Kupwara in February 2023.
Following directions from the Supreme Court, the CBI registered a case on July 26, invoking multiple penal provisions, including those relating to custodial violence and attempt to murder.
Earlier, on July 21, the Supreme Court had ordered a CBI probe into the incident and awarded Rs 50 lakh as compensation to the victim, citing serious violations of fundamental rights.
The grant of bail comes weeks after the Principal District and Sessions Court in Kupwara had, on December 9, dismissed the bail pleas of the same accused, holding that no substantial change in circumstances had occurred since the rejection of their earlier applications. In that order, the court had ruled that issues such as sanction for prosecution would be examined at the stage of framing of charges and rejected the plea for default bail, noting that the chargesheet had been filed within the statutory period.
