Eight Held For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl For Three Years In Kheda
Police said Parvez of the same village lured the girl into a "love trap" and threatened her with making the nude photographs and videos viral.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Kheda: Eight of nine accused were arrested by the Kheda town police in Gujarat on Saturday for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl for three years, police said.
The accused have been identified as Parvez Anwar Khan alias Munawwar Khan Pathan, Mahir Fakubhai Pathan, Faizan Zahir Khan Pathan, Taufiq alias Tausif Hussain Khan Pathan, Sahil Liyaqat Khan alias Dawood Pathan, Ayan Liyaqat Khan Pathan, Moin Firoz Khan Pathan, Maruf alias Noorani Mubarak Pathan and Salman Arif Khan Pathan.
It has been learnt that Parvez of a village under the Kheda Taluka lured the girl into a "love trap". In connivance with eight accomplices, he took nude photographs and recorded videos of the minor, threatening to make them viral. Police said from 2023 to 2025, they kept sexually exploiting her with threats of circulating the photographs and videos online and with her life.
Upon learning about the entire episode, the victim's family reached out to various Hindu organisations, who assisted them in filing a formal complaint at the Kheda Town police station. Based on the complaint, the Kheda town police have registered a case against nine individuals under various sections, including the POCSO Act.
"Efforts are underway to apprehend the ninth accused, Sahil, who remains at large. The accused individuals arrested by the police were paraded through the village," said a police official.
SP Vijay Patel said the case involves nine youths from the same village who repeatedly blackmailed a 17-year-old girl, summoned her to various locations, and subjected her to rape as well as gang rape.
"A formal complaint has been lodged following a thorough investigation into all aspects of this matter. This complaint pertains to offences under the POCSO Act and charges of gang rape. We have successfully arrested eight of the nine accused individuals," he added.
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