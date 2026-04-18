ETV Bharat / state

Eight Held For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl For Three Years In Kheda

Kheda: Eight of nine accused were arrested by the Kheda town police in Gujarat on Saturday for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl for three years, police said.

The accused have been identified as Parvez Anwar Khan alias Munawwar Khan Pathan, Mahir Fakubhai Pathan, Faizan Zahir Khan Pathan, Taufiq alias Tausif Hussain Khan Pathan, Sahil Liyaqat Khan alias Dawood Pathan, Ayan Liyaqat Khan Pathan, Moin Firoz Khan Pathan, Maruf alias Noorani Mubarak Pathan and Salman Arif Khan Pathan.

It has been learnt that Parvez of a village under the Kheda Taluka lured the girl into a "love trap". In connivance with eight accomplices, he took nude photographs and recorded videos of the minor, threatening to make them viral. Police said from 2023 to 2025, they kept sexually exploiting her with threats of circulating the photographs and videos online and with her life.

Upon learning about the entire episode, the victim's family reached out to various Hindu organisations, who assisted them in filing a formal complaint at the Kheda Town police station. Based on the complaint, the Kheda town police have registered a case against nine individuals under various sections, including the POCSO Act.