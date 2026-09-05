8 Tamil Nadu College Students Killed As Speeding Car Rams Into Parked Lorry In Keralam's Thrissur
The collision was so severe that the car was completely crushed, with its front portion wedged entirely under the lorry.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 7:03 AM IST
Thrissur: In a tragic incident, eight engineering students from Tamil Nadu were killed when their car rammed into the rear of a parked goods lorry on the under-construction National Highway 66 at Kaipamangalam in Thrissur district of Keralam late Friday night, police said. The tragic accident occurred at Panambikkunnu Centre, claiming the lives of students from PSNA College of Engineering and Technology in Dindigul.
According to the police, the incident took place at 11.42 pm on Friday, when the Tamil Nadu-registered car lost control and crashed into the lorry at high speed. The heavy vehicle was parked near a diversion on the national highway. The collision was so severe that the car was completely crushed, with its front portion wedged entirely under the lorry.
Hearing the loud crash, local residents, police and fire force personnel rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. The vehicle had to be cut open to extricate the passengers. Rescuers faced a daunting task, particularly in pulling out those trapped in the front seats, reflecting the sheer magnitude of the crash. All eight occupants succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
All the deceased were youths from Tamil Nadu. Five of the victims have been identified as Vishwa from Salem, Surya and Yuva Sanjith from Dindigul, and Santhosh and Prasanna from Madurai. Efforts are underway to identify the remaining three passengers.
Police have informed the families of the identified victims. Preliminary investigations suggest that the youths were on a holiday trip to Kerala. Kaipamangalam police completed the inquest proceedings and shifted the bodies to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital mortuary.
The remains will be handed over to the relatives following the post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, local residents alleged that inadequate street lighting and the absence of warning boards on the highway led to the tragedy.
They said that accidents have become a regular occurrence in the area during night hours. Although traffic has been diverted at several points due to the ongoing roadwork, the lack of proper signboards continues to confuse drivers travelling from distant places.
Police are gathering further details and will examine CCTV footage from the area to determine if overspeeding contributed to the crash. Motor Vehicles Department officials are also scheduled to inspect the accident site.
Also read: