ETV Bharat / state

8 Tamil Nadu College Students Killed As Speeding Car Rams Into Parked Lorry In Keralam's Thrissur

Thrissur: In a tragic incident, eight engineering students from Tamil Nadu were killed when their car rammed into the rear of a parked goods lorry on the under-construction National Highway 66 at Kaipamangalam in Thrissur district of Keralam late Friday night, police said. The tragic accident occurred at Panambikkunnu Centre, claiming the lives of students from PSNA College of Engineering and Technology in Dindigul.

According to the police, the incident took place at 11.42 pm on Friday, when the Tamil Nadu-registered car lost control and crashed into the lorry at high speed. The heavy vehicle was parked near a diversion on the national highway. The collision was so severe that the car was completely crushed, with its front portion wedged entirely under the lorry.

Hearing the loud crash, local residents, police and fire force personnel rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. The vehicle had to be cut open to extricate the passengers. Rescuers faced a daunting task, particularly in pulling out those trapped in the front seats, reflecting the sheer magnitude of the crash. All eight occupants succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

All the deceased were youths from Tamil Nadu. Five of the victims have been identified as Vishwa from Salem, Surya and Yuva Sanjith from Dindigul, and Santhosh and Prasanna from Madurai. Efforts are underway to identify the remaining three passengers.