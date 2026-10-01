ETV Bharat / state

8 Former Maoists From Bastar Pass Class 10 After Surrender

Bastar: Eight former Maoists from the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh have passed the Class 10 examination through the Chhattisgarh Open School after surrendering and leaving behind their lives in the armed insurgency.

Among those who cleared the examination is Bhaskar, a former State Committee member associated with the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee. The achievement marks a significant change for the former rebels, who are now being encouraged to pursue education and vocational training as part of their rehabilitation.

After surrendering, the former Maoists are being connected with education and skill-development programmes. Those interested in continuing their studies were given an opportunity to appear for the Class 10 examination through the open-school system.

All eight former Maoists who appeared for the examination passed it. Among many candidates is Geeta Narote, who resumed her education at the age of 35.

Geeta, who is from Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, had dropped out of school after Class 6 because of family circumstances. She later joined the Maoist organisation and was associated with it for nearly two decades.

During her time with the organisation, Geeta began treating injured Maoists. Her ability to administer injections, stitch wounds, and provide medicines earned her the name 'Maoist doctor Geeta' within the organisation.