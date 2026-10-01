8 Former Maoists From Bastar Pass Class 10 After Surrender
Among those who cleared the examination is Bhaskar, a former State Committee member associated with the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Bastar: Eight former Maoists from the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh have passed the Class 10 examination through the Chhattisgarh Open School after surrendering and leaving behind their lives in the armed insurgency.
Among those who cleared the examination is Bhaskar, a former State Committee member associated with the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee. The achievement marks a significant change for the former rebels, who are now being encouraged to pursue education and vocational training as part of their rehabilitation.
After surrendering, the former Maoists are being connected with education and skill-development programmes. Those interested in continuing their studies were given an opportunity to appear for the Class 10 examination through the open-school system.
All eight former Maoists who appeared for the examination passed it. Among many candidates is Geeta Narote, who resumed her education at the age of 35.
Geeta, who is from Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, had dropped out of school after Class 6 because of family circumstances. She later joined the Maoist organisation and was associated with it for nearly two decades.
During her time with the organisation, Geeta began treating injured Maoists. Her ability to administer injections, stitch wounds, and provide medicines earned her the name 'Maoist doctor Geeta' within the organisation.
After surrendering, she decided to resume her education. At the age of 35, Geeta appeared for the Class 10 examination and passed in the first division. She now wants to continue her studies and pursue her dream of becoming a nurse.
Bhaskar, a native of Telangana, was associated with the Maoist movement in Bastar for several years. He joined the organisation as an ordinary member in the 1990s and gradually took on greater responsibilities, eventually becoming a State Committee member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee.
During his long stay in Bastar, Bhaskar learned Hindi and developed an interest in books. After surrendering, he turned that interest towards education and appeared for the Class 10 examination through the Chhattisgarh Open School. He also secured a first-division result.
Bastar Inspector General of Police Badrinarayan Meena said surrendered Maoists are being provided training based on their interests and capabilities under the Chhattisgarh rehabilitation policy.
Those interested in education were given the opportunity to appear for examinations through the open-school system. "Eight surrendered Maoists from the Bastar division appeared for the Class 10 examination, and all of them passed. Six candidates were from Bastar, while one each was from Kanker and Bijapur. If these former Maoists wish to continue their education, the police department will provide them assistance," Meena said.
Meena said efforts are also being made to connect surrendered Maoists with employment and self-employment opportunities, alongside education and skill development.
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