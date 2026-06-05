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Eight-Foot Vibhishana Wooden Idol Crafted In Odisha’s Baghmari To Find Place In Hyderabad Mall

Khordha: A young artisan from Odisha’s Khordha district has crafted an eight-foot-tall wooden idol of Vibhishana using traditional techniques, with the sculpture set to be installed at a mall in Hyderabad, bringing renewed attention to the region’s rich woodcraft tradition.

Satyabrata Sethi, a resident of Baghmari village under Begunia block, has earned recognition within and outside Odisha for his craftsmanship. Trained under artisan guru Kalpataru Panda since 2008, Sethi created the large Vibhishana idol on a special order received from Hyderabad.

The idol, carved from nearly one quintal of Mahalimba wood, took more than a month to complete with the help of fellow artisans. After drying the wood to around 60 kilograms, intricate carvings and detailing were added before the structure was assembled in four parts.

The idol was later painted in traditional colours using Pattachitra-inspired techniques by artist Srikanta Panigrahi from Banki. According to the artists, chalk colours and acrylic paints were used to create detailed artwork on both sides of the sculpture.