Eight-Foot Vibhishana Wooden Idol Crafted In Odisha’s Baghmari To Find Place In Hyderabad Mall
A young artisan from Odisha’s Khordha district has handcrafted an eight-foot wooden idol of Vibhishana, showcasing the region’s traditional craftsmanship beyond state borders.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
Khordha: A young artisan from Odisha’s Khordha district has crafted an eight-foot-tall wooden idol of Vibhishana using traditional techniques, with the sculpture set to be installed at a mall in Hyderabad, bringing renewed attention to the region’s rich woodcraft tradition.
Satyabrata Sethi, a resident of Baghmari village under Begunia block, has earned recognition within and outside Odisha for his craftsmanship. Trained under artisan guru Kalpataru Panda since 2008, Sethi created the large Vibhishana idol on a special order received from Hyderabad.
The idol, carved from nearly one quintal of Mahalimba wood, took more than a month to complete with the help of fellow artisans. After drying the wood to around 60 kilograms, intricate carvings and detailing were added before the structure was assembled in four parts.
The idol was later painted in traditional colours using Pattachitra-inspired techniques by artist Srikanta Panigrahi from Banki. According to the artists, chalk colours and acrylic paints were used to create detailed artwork on both sides of the sculpture.
Baghmari village is famous for its traditional wooden masks and sculptures, amny of which have previously reached international markets. Local artisans say orders for wooden masks frequently arrive from outside the state and abroad.
Speaking about the project, artist Satyabrata Sethi said, “An order for an eight-foot idol was received from Hyderabad and completing the work required more than a month of effort. He added that the sculpture had been designed with extensive craftsmanship and traditional artistic elements.”
Artist Srikanta Panigrahi said this was the first time he had worked on such a Vibhishana idol order, adding that traditional colouring methods were used to preserve the sculpture’s cultural aesthetics. According to local sources, the idol is expected to be sold in the price range of Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000.
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