Eight Drown While Collecting Mussels In Karnataka River
It is learnt that a group of 14 were overwhelmed by strong currents while collecting mussels in the Tatte Hakkalu river in Uttara Kannada.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Karwar: In a tragic incident reported from Karnataka, eight members of a family, including seven women, drowned while three others are missing after they were swept away by strong currents while collecting freshwater mussels in the Tatte Hakkalu river in Uttara Kannada district on Sunday, police said.
Uttara Kannada District Superintendent of Police Deepan M.N said that the incident took place at around 10 am.
“14 people had gone to the river to collect shells. Suddenly, the water flow increased and 8 people died. Three are missing. Three women have been rescued, but their condition is critical and sent to hospital at Manipal for further treatment,” the official said. Seven of the deceased are women and one man. Two women and one man are among the missing,'' he said.
It is learnt that several others then jumped into the river in an attempt to rescue those struggling in the water, leading to more people being caught in the strong current.
A total of 8 people including 7 women were killed. The search for one woman and a man is ongoing. Four women have escaped unhurt and are being treated at a local hospital.
The deceased have been identified as:
1. Malathi Jattappa Naik, 38-40
2. Lakshmi Madeva Naik, 40
3. Lakshmi Shivarama Naik, 40
4. Lakshmi Annappa Naik, 50
5. Umesh Manjunath Naik, 25
6. Lakshmi Madeva Naik, 40
7. Jyoti Nagappa Naik, 38-40
8. Mastamma Manjunath Naik, 45
Those rescued and hospitalised include Madevi Manjunath – Naik, 60, Latha Jagadish Naik, 38 and Nagaratna Eeshwara Naik, 40.
Three others Madeva Bairappa Nayak, in his forties, Manjamma Goyda Nayak, in her thirties and Nagaratna Parameshwara Nayak, in her forties 38-40 are said to be missing.
The Bhatkal Rural Police visited the scene and conducted an investigation. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Bhatkal Taluk Hospital for post-mortem even as a search operation for the missing persons has been intensified. A case has been registered at the Bhatkal Rural Police Station in this regard.
CM Announces Ex-Gratia
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the deaths in the mishap and announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for each of the victims' families.
ಉತ್ತರ ಕನ್ನಡ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ಭಟ್ಕಳ ಸಮೀಪದ ತಟ್ಟೆಹಕ್ಕಲು ಕಡಲ ತೀರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಪ್ಪೆಚಿಪ್ಪು ತರಲು ಹೋದವರ ಪೈಕಿ ಒಂದೇ ಕುಟುಂಬದ ಎಂಟು ಮಂದಿ ನೀರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಳುಗಿ ಸಾವಿಗೀಡಾಗಿದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಿಳಿದು ಸಂಕಟವಾಯಿತು. ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿರಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 24, 2026
ಇದೊಂದು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ದುರದೃಷ್ಟಕರ ಮತ್ತು ನೋವಿನ ಘಟನೆ. ದುರಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಡಿದವರ…
"Hearing the news that eight members of a single family, who had gone to collect shells in the Tatthehakkalu near Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district, drowned in the water and lost their lives has left me deeply distressed. I pray that the departed souls find eternal peace," CM siddaramaiah posted on X.
"This is an extremely tragic and painful incident. On humanitarian grounds, the state government will provide compensation of 5 lakh rupees each to the families of those who perished in the disaster".
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