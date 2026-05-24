ETV Bharat / state

Eight Drown While Collecting Mussels In Karnataka River

Police along with locals on standby after eight drown while collecting mussels in Tatte Hakkalu river in Uttara Kannada ( ETV Bharat )

Karwar: In a tragic incident reported from Karnataka, eight members of a family, including seven women, drowned while three others are missing after they were swept away by strong currents while collecting freshwater mussels in the Tatte Hakkalu river in Uttara Kannada district on Sunday, police said.

Uttara Kannada District Superintendent of Police Deepan M.N said that the incident took place at around 10 am.

“14 people had gone to the river to collect shells. Suddenly, the water flow increased and 8 people died. Three are missing. Three women have been rescued, but their condition is critical and sent to hospital at Manipal for further treatment,” the official said. Seven of the deceased are women and one man. Two women and one man are among the missing,'' he said.

It is learnt that several others then jumped into the river in an attempt to rescue those struggling in the water, leading to more people being caught in the strong current.

Locals on standby after eight drown while collecting mussels in Tatte Hakkalu river in Uttara Kannada (ETV Bharat)

A total of 8 people including 7 women were killed. The search for one woman and a man is ongoing. Four women have escaped unhurt and are being treated at a local hospital.