Eight Dead In Kerala Flood, Several Districts Announce Holiday For Educational Institutions On August 3
State Disaster Management Authority said eight persons are missing in the state due to the flood. Additionally, 13 people are injured and undergoing treatment.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 9:49 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains have led to flood and waterlogging in several areas of Kerala.
The State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday said a total of eight persons have died and as many are missing in the state due to the flood. Additionally, 13 people are injured and undergoing treatment. The figures indicate that 27 houses have been completely destroyed and 196 partially damaged. This apart, 5,792 people have been evacuated to 209 camps.
Even as the IMD has issued a yellow warning for the state for Monday, emergency precautions and relief operations are being actively carried out in the affected areas.
In view of the adverse weather conditions, several districts have announced holidays for educational institutions to ensure the safety of students and staff on Monday. These include Pathanamthitta, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Thrissur, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, and Palakkad. Additionally, holidays have also been announced in Kuttanad and Chenganur taluks of Alappuzha district.
Pathanamthitta Collector A Nizamuddin said holiday has been declared in all educational institutions, from anganwadis to professional colleges and tuition centres across the district on Monday. "However, pre-scheduled public and university examinations will proceed as planned," he said.
District Disaster Management Authority Chairman and District Collector P Vishnuraj ordered a holiday for Kannur. He said all government, aided, and unaided schools, colleges, tuition centres, and madrasas will remain closed on Monday. Similarly, Collector Arjun Pandian announced a holiday for Kasaragod where all educational institutions, including colleges, schools, anganwadis, tuition centers, ICSE, CBSE schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and madrasas will remain closed on Monday.
The authorities have stated that university and public examinations scheduled for this period will continue without disruption.
Meanwhile, the ongoing rains have caused waterlogging and minor landslides in various regions, prompting residents to remain vigilant due to rising water levels in rivers and inundation in low-lying areas.
The government and district administrations continue to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to stay updated and exercise caution to ensure safety during this challenging weather period.
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