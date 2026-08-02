ETV Bharat / state

Eight Dead In Kerala Flood, Several Districts Announce Holiday For Educational Institutions On August 3

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains have led to flood and waterlogging in several areas of Kerala.

The State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday said a total of eight persons have died and as many are missing in the state due to the flood. Additionally, 13 people are injured and undergoing treatment. The figures indicate that 27 houses have been completely destroyed and 196 partially damaged. This apart, 5,792 people have been evacuated to 209 camps.

Even as the IMD has issued a yellow warning for the state for Monday, emergency precautions and relief operations are being actively carried out in the affected areas.

In view of the adverse weather conditions, several districts have announced holidays for educational institutions to ensure the safety of students and staff on Monday. These include Pathanamthitta, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Thrissur, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, and Palakkad. Additionally, holidays have also been announced in Kuttanad and Chenganur taluks of Alappuzha district.