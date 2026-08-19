ETV Bharat / state

Eight Booked For Assaulting Tourists At Pune’s Sinhagad Fort

Pune: Eight people have been booked by Pune Rural Police after a video of an alleged assault on tourists at Sinhagad Fort went viral on social media. The accused allegedly assaulted a group of visitors over their clothing and for taking photographs near a memorial site.

The incident took place on August 16, when the complainant, Avdhut Pandurang Patil, 39, a resident of Dhayari, visited Sinhagad Fort with his wife, son, a friend, the friend’s wife and daughter.

According to the complaint filed at Haveli police station, around 2 pm, seven to eight men and women allegedly confronted the group and questioned them about wearing Bermuda shorts and taking photographs near a memorial.

The accused allegedly made remarks such as, “Why are you wearing Bermuda shorts? Why are you taking photographs near the memorial? Don’t you understand Hindu culture?” They then allegedly assaulted Patil, his companions and some other tourists with their hands and plastic sticks.