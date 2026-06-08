ETV Bharat / state

Eight Booked After 'I Love Muhammad' Posters Found During Demolition Of Mosque's Illegal Portion In Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal

Sambhal: Eight people have been booked after police allegedly recovered 49 A4-sized posters bearing the slogan "I Love Muhammad" and a green flag "resembling the Pakistani national flag" during the demolition of an allegedly illegal portion of the Mustafa Qadri Mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

Police have launched an investigation, while the action has drawn objections from Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq.

The district administration has been carrying out an anti-encroachment drive in the Nakhasa police station area over the past two days.

According to officials, the posters were found beneath a mattress placed on a wooden platform inside the mosque's top-floor prayer hall. The flag was recovered from the same location. Police said the flag appeared similar to Pakistan's national flag.

FIR Against Eight People

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Kuldeep Singh said a case has been registered against eight named individuals, including the mosque's mutawalli (caretaker), after the recovery.

Those named in the First Information Report (FIR) include Zakir, Zakir Hussain, Tasleem, Bhure Ali, Sarfuddin, Dilsharif and Mohammad Ali, along with the mosque caretaker. Police said all recovered material has been seized and sealed as part of the investigation.

ASP Kuldeep added that the case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further legal action is underway.

The district administration maintains that the mosque was constructed on nearly 1,200 sq m of land earmarked as a graveyard. Officials said the demolition was carried out after revenue court orders and the completion of legal proceedings.