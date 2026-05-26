Eight Arrested In IPL Betting Racket Raid In Odisha's Jharsuguda
Jharsuguda police arrested eight accused involved in online IPL betting and seized cash, vehicles, mobile phones, laptops and frozen bank accounts.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 11:55 AM IST
Jharsuguda: Eight people have been arrested for illegal betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, allegedly operated from rented houses in the area, after the Brajrajnagar police carried out a raid.
Police seized cash worth Rs 5,09,100 during the operation and also froze Rs 3,70,000 in various bank accounts online. Along with the cash, officers recovered two laptops, 41 mobile phones, an Innova Crysta and a Maruti Baleno.
Police carried out the raids at rented accommodations in the Gandhi Chowk and Rampur areas of Brajrajnagar, where they said suspects were allegedly conducting online IPL betting during live matches.
Those arrested include alleged bookie Rahul Sahu from Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district, as well as local residents Govind Das Mahant, Akash Srivastav, Vishal Kumar Ravi, Bhim Kumar Ram, Manu Singh, Shankar Prasad Ram, and Rajiv Kumar. Police said an investigation is underway to trace the mastermind behind the operation.
Police also said the accused used live cricket apps to facilitate IPL betting, attracting people with promises of quick money via online gambling platforms. Jharsuguda SP G Raghavendra Reddy added that the main accused would be arrested soon.
The SP also said, "Online IPL betting was being conducted from rented houses in the Gandhi Chowk and Rampur areas. After receiving information, the Brajrajnagar police team conducted raids. At the time, an IPL match was underway, and betting was also in progress. During the operation, eight accused were arrested and later presented in court."
Also Read: