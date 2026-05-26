ETV Bharat / state

Eight Arrested In IPL Betting Racket Raid In Odisha's Jharsuguda

Police seized cash, mobile phones, laptops and vehicles during raids on alleged IPL betting centres in Jharsuguda. ( ETV Bharat )

Jharsuguda: Eight people have been arrested for illegal betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, allegedly operated from rented houses in the area, after the Brajrajnagar police carried out a raid.

Police seized cash worth Rs 5,09,100 during the operation and also froze Rs 3,70,000 in various bank accounts online. Along with the cash, officers recovered two laptops, 41 mobile phones, an Innova Crysta and a Maruti Baleno.

Police carried out the raids at rented accommodations in the Gandhi Chowk and Rampur areas of Brajrajnagar, where they said suspects were allegedly conducting online IPL betting during live matches.