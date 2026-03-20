Eid To Be Celebrated On Saturday After No Moon Sighting, Says Jama Masjid Naib Imam
Officials confirmed Friday will be the final day of Ramzan, completing 30 days of fasting before Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations begin on Saturday.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST
New Delhi: Shaban Ahmad Bukhari, Naib Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, on Thursday announced that Eid will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21.
After the moon was not sighted anywhere in the country, he confirmed that Eid prayers would be offered on Saturday. As the moon was also not sighted in Gulf countries on Wednesday, it was expected not to be visible in India on Thursday. The decision was taken after confirmations from different parts of the country.
He added that Friday will be the last day of Ramzan, marking the 30th day of fasting.
Eid Preparations
With Eid set to be celebrated on Saturday, preparations have picked up pace across the national capital and the country. Markets are buzzing with activity, especially at shops selling clothes, sevaiyan and sweets.
Areas like Old Delhi, Okhla, Seelampur, Jafrabad, and nearby localities are witnessing heavy crowds as people shop for their families and relatives.
Significance
Eid holds special significance in Islam. It comes after the month of Ramadan and is celebrated as a festival of brotherhood and compassion. People offer prayers at Eidgahs and mosques, embrace each other and exchange greetings.
Helping the needy is also an important part of the festival. The tradition of giving zakat and fitra promotes equality and social harmony.
Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated based on the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of Shawwal in the Islamic lunar calendar. A month has 29 or 30 days, depending on moon sighting.
During Ramzan, people observe fasts from sunrise to sunset, refraining from eating or drinking throughout the day.
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