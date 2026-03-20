ETV Bharat / state

Eid To Be Celebrated On Saturday After No Moon Sighting, Says Jama Masjid Naib Imam

Eid-ul-Fitr date depends on crescent moon sighting, marking the start of Shawwal, with Islamic months lasting 29 or 30 days accordingly. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Shaban Ahmad Bukhari, Naib Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, on Thursday announced that Eid will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21.

After the moon was not sighted anywhere in the country, he confirmed that Eid prayers would be offered on Saturday. As the moon was also not sighted in Gulf countries on Wednesday, it was expected not to be visible in India on Thursday. The decision was taken after confirmations from different parts of the country.

He added that Friday will be the last day of Ramzan, marking the 30th day of fasting.

Eid Preparations

With Eid set to be celebrated on Saturday, preparations have picked up pace across the national capital and the country. Markets are buzzing with activity, especially at shops selling clothes, sevaiyan and sweets.

Areas like Old Delhi, Okhla, Seelampur, Jafrabad, and nearby localities are witnessing heavy crowds as people shop for their families and relatives.