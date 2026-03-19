ETV Bharat / state

Kerala To Celebrate Eid Tomorrow: Shawwal Moon Sighted At Kappad

Kozhikode: Kerala is set to celebrate Eid al-Fitr tomorrow, marking the successful conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan. The official announcement came late this evening after the Shawwal crescent moon was sighted at Kappad beach in Kozhikode and subsequently at Chettippadi near Parappanangadi. The declaration was made collectively by the state’s prominent religious leaders (Qazis), confirming the end of the 29 or 30 days of fasting.

The leaders who issued the joint statement include Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, Sayyid Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar and Sayyid Ibraheemul Khaleel Al Bukhari. With the sighting confirmed, the faithful across the state are preparing for Eid prayers (Salat al-Eid) to be held tomorrow morning at various mosques and specially designated Eidgahs.

Commonly referred to in Kerala as Cheriya Perunnal, the festival is a time of spiritual reflection, charity (Zakat al-Fitr), and community gatherings. Following the announcements, festive moods have already gripped the streets of Malabar and southern districts alike, as families begin their final preparations for the traditional feasts.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extends Eid greetings