Kerala To Celebrate Eid Tomorrow: Shawwal Moon Sighted At Kappad
Festive moods have already gripped the streets of Malabar and southern districts alike, as families begin their final preparations for the traditional feasts.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 9:45 PM IST
Kozhikode: Kerala is set to celebrate Eid al-Fitr tomorrow, marking the successful conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan. The official announcement came late this evening after the Shawwal crescent moon was sighted at Kappad beach in Kozhikode and subsequently at Chettippadi near Parappanangadi. The declaration was made collectively by the state’s prominent religious leaders (Qazis), confirming the end of the 29 or 30 days of fasting.
The leaders who issued the joint statement include Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, Sayyid Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar and Sayyid Ibraheemul Khaleel Al Bukhari. With the sighting confirmed, the faithful across the state are preparing for Eid prayers (Salat al-Eid) to be held tomorrow morning at various mosques and specially designated Eidgahs.
Commonly referred to in Kerala as Cheriya Perunnal, the festival is a time of spiritual reflection, charity (Zakat al-Fitr), and community gatherings. Following the announcements, festive moods have already gripped the streets of Malabar and southern districts alike, as families begin their final preparations for the traditional feasts.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extends Eid greetings
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended greetings of Eid. "The month of Ramadan, which conveyed the great message of sacrifice and tolerance, is coming to an end. This fasting period has reminded us to purify our minds through fasting and strengthen mutual love and brotherhood. Our country is also entering the joy of Eid along with believers around the world. May these Eid celebrations be able to bear the sorrows of others and spread the light of friendship and love throughout the country. Heartfelt Eid greetings to everyone," Vijayan said.
Opposition leader VD Satheeshan extends Eid greetings
Leader of Opposition VD Satheeshan said, "The believing community is celebrating Eid through strict fasting. The fasting period was a time for every believer to purify themselves spiritually and physically. It was also a time to help fellow beings, along with purifying themselves through fasting. Islam is a faith based on mercy that says that those who have should give to those who have not, and puts it into practice. The message of Eid-ul-Fitr is sacrifice, love and gratitude. I extend Eid greetings to believers all over the world."
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