ETV Bharat / state

'Ego Fight': Bombay HC Shelves Senior Citizen's Defamation Suit Until 2046

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday has adjourned a 9-year-old defamation case to be heard in the year 2046 after finding that the case was an "ego fight" between the parties."

In an order dated April 28, Justice Jitendra Jain said that the this matter should not be given priority on the ground the the petitoners are senior citizens or super senior citizens.

"This is one of the matters where the ego fight between the parties at their fag end of their life clogs the system, which prevents the Court from taking up the matters which really requires more priority," the Court stated.

The order in Tarinibahen Desai and Anr v. Kilkilraj Bhansali and Ors noted that on an earlier occasion, the Court had indicated the dispute could be resolved if an unconditional apology was tendered, but the plaintiff Tarinibahen Desai, who is close to 90 years old, insisted on pursuing the suit for defamation.

"I do not wish to state anything further except that this matter should not be taken up for the next 20 years," reads the order.