'Ego Fight': Bombay HC Shelves Senior Citizen's Defamation Suit Until 2046
Justice Jitendra Jain passed the order in a suit filed in 2017 by two women stemming from a disagreement within the Shyam Co-operative Housing Society
Published : April 28, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday has adjourned a 9-year-old defamation case to be heard in the year 2046 after finding that the case was an "ego fight" between the parties."
In an order dated April 28, Justice Jitendra Jain said that the this matter should not be given priority on the ground the the petitoners are senior citizens or super senior citizens.
"This is one of the matters where the ego fight between the parties at their fag end of their life clogs the system, which prevents the Court from taking up the matters which really requires more priority," the Court stated.
The order in Tarinibahen Desai and Anr v. Kilkilraj Bhansali and Ors noted that on an earlier occasion, the Court had indicated the dispute could be resolved if an unconditional apology was tendered, but the plaintiff Tarinibahen Desai, who is close to 90 years old, insisted on pursuing the suit for defamation.
"I do not wish to state anything further except that this matter should not be taken up for the next 20 years," reads the order.
The order was passed in a suit filed in 2017 by two women stemming from a disagreement within the Shyam Co-operative Housing Society.
The core of the dispute involves notices, letters, and resolutions related to a 2015 annual general meeting which included a resolution expelling them from the Society, Bar and Bench reported.
The women sought ₹20 crores as damages claiming that the communications of the society were defamatory, causing them mental harassment/distress.
In 2018, the Court was informed of a possibility of settlement. However that did not go through and the Court framed the issues before proceeding with the civil trial.