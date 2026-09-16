ETV Bharat / state

Eggs Thrown At TMC MP Mahua Moitra During 'BJP Protest' In Bengal's Nadia

In this image posted on Sept. 16, 2026, TMC MP Mahua Moitra alleges that political rivals threw eggs at her convoy during a constituency meeting in Krishnanagar, West Bengal ( PTI )

Kolkata: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday faced a protest allegedly by BJP workers and was pelted with eggs “in the presence of police personnel” during a visit to Nadia district's Tehatta area, where demonstrators waved black flags and raised ‘go back’ slogans as she left a party meeting.

Moitra, a two-term MP from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, alleged that seven to 10 BJP workers, including the local Mandal president and the president and vice-president of the panchayat samiti, entered the area where her programme was being held and began throwing eggs at her.

The incident comes against the backdrop of a recent Supreme Court hearing in which the bench had questioned Moitra's apprehension of eggs being thrown at her, telling her that freedom fighters had faced bullets.

The TMC MP on Wednesday invoked that observation and said she was “facing the eggs as a freedom fighter faced bullets".

Moitra had gone to Tehatta to attend a party meeting after informing the police, according to a video message posted by her on X.

"We are at Tehatta party office. You can see, we are under police protection, and the court has said no one will throw eggs. They brought eggs right in front of the police. Look at this, all of you. What is happening right in front of the police? Police are present, and right in front of the police, they are trying to throw eggs—this is contempt of the High Court," she was heard saying in the video.

Broken eggshells could be seen on Moitra's face in the clip.

"According to the court's direction, four police personnel were with me. During the attack, more police personnel came, but instead of controlling the protesters, they forcibly put me into the car. This is what is happening in West Bengal! The high court is saying this should not happen," she said.

Moitra also went live on social media during the confrontation and questioned how eggs could be thrown at her in the presence of police personnel. The TMC MP alleged that the protesters also raised "Jai Shri Ram" slogans while throwing eggs at her.

Moitra also invoked a Supreme Court observation in an X post, saying, "Big shout out to Hon’ble Justice Dipankar Datta! MiLord - I came to my constituency for a meeting, informing [@WBPolice] & BJP workers with their help pelted eggs on me. True to your advice, I faced them as a freedom fighter faced bullets."