ETV Bharat / state

Bane For Traders, Boon For Consumers: Egg Prices Crash In Odisha Amid West Asia Conflict

Berhampur: Poultry farmers and traders in Odisha are staring at heavy losses as egg exports have come to a grinding halt amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Owing to restrictions on freight transport amid continued hostilities, egg exports to foreign countries have stopped entirely. As a result, thousands of eggs are now piling up in farms. While production continues to rise, prices have dropped sharply because of the export crisis.

At the same time, demand for eggs has also fallen as major buyers such as hotels and fast food centres have reduced their operations due to the ongoing LPG crisis, leading to lower consumption. This double whammy has directly hit the egg market in the state, forcing producers to sell the current egg stock at far cheaper rates.

Egg Production In Odisha

Odisha produces more than 1.1 crore eggs every day. Of this, nearly 50 lakh eggs come from 64 farms in Ganjam district alone. A large number of eggs are usually exported daily to foreign markets. However, due to the conflict in West Asian region, exports have been currently suspended. Consequently, farmers are struggling to manage the surplus and are being forced to sell in the local market at very low prices.

Pressure From Other States

A similar situation is being seen in major egg-producing states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which export large quantities to Gulf countries. With exports blocked, these states are now selling their eggs within India.

Even though Andhra Pradesh and Telangana usually help meet Odisha's egg shortage, traders from these states are now eyeing the Odisha market. If eggs from outside states enter in large quantities, prices may fall further, increasing losses for local farmers and traders.

Ganjam district farmers' association president Subhendu Kumar Sahu said traders are trying to control the market to prevent eggs from outside the state from flooding Odisha. "Egg prices in the state are determined from Berhampur. Prices are kept lower by taking into consideration the transport costs from other states, so that local producers are protected," he said.

Preference For Local Eggs