Bane For Traders, Boon For Consumers: Egg Prices Crash In Odisha Amid West Asia Conflict
Egg prices have dropped sharply as poultry farmers/traders are being forced to sell their stock at lower rates amid export halt, reports Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Berhampur: Poultry farmers and traders in Odisha are staring at heavy losses as egg exports have come to a grinding halt amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Owing to restrictions on freight transport amid continued hostilities, egg exports to foreign countries have stopped entirely. As a result, thousands of eggs are now piling up in farms. While production continues to rise, prices have dropped sharply because of the export crisis.
At the same time, demand for eggs has also fallen as major buyers such as hotels and fast food centres have reduced their operations due to the ongoing LPG crisis, leading to lower consumption. This double whammy has directly hit the egg market in the state, forcing producers to sell the current egg stock at far cheaper rates.
Egg Production In Odisha
Odisha produces more than 1.1 crore eggs every day. Of this, nearly 50 lakh eggs come from 64 farms in Ganjam district alone. A large number of eggs are usually exported daily to foreign markets. However, due to the conflict in West Asian region, exports have been currently suspended. Consequently, farmers are struggling to manage the surplus and are being forced to sell in the local market at very low prices.
Pressure From Other States
A similar situation is being seen in major egg-producing states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which export large quantities to Gulf countries. With exports blocked, these states are now selling their eggs within India.
Even though Andhra Pradesh and Telangana usually help meet Odisha's egg shortage, traders from these states are now eyeing the Odisha market. If eggs from outside states enter in large quantities, prices may fall further, increasing losses for local farmers and traders.
Ganjam district farmers' association president Subhendu Kumar Sahu said traders are trying to control the market to prevent eggs from outside the state from flooding Odisha. "Egg prices in the state are determined from Berhampur. Prices are kept lower by taking into consideration the transport costs from other states, so that local producers are protected," he said.
Preference For Local Eggs
The National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), which decides egg prices across the country, has one of its 28 zones in Berhampur. The branch in silk city is currently fixing competitive prices with a focus on protecting Odisha's farmers. Efforts are being made to ensure that eggs produced in Odisha are sold within the state on a priority basis and are not affected by the arrival of eggs from other states.
At present, while exports to foreign countries have stopped, some eggs are still being sent to states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and the North-Eastern region. Similarly, eggs from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continue to enter Odisha in limited quantities.
Eggs Sold At Rs 5/Piece
Before the conflict erupted, eggs in Odisha were priced between Rs 7 and Rs 8 per piece. Now, prices have dropped to around Rs 5. The wholesale price stands at Rs 4.65 per egg, while the retail price is about Rs 5. Earlier, egg trays were sold at Rs 200-220 in wholesale markets, but now they are priced at around Rs 150, having dropped by Rs 50-70.
With limited storage capacity and continuous production, traders are forced to sell eggs quickly at reduced rates.
High Supply, Low Demand
Trader Laxmikant Das said the situation has become difficult for farmers. "Since exports have stopped, prices have fallen significantly. At the same time, chicken feed prices have increased, which is adding to the woes. Eggs must be sold within 15 days or they will spoil, hence traders are forced to sell at lower prices," he said.
Despite the fall in prices, demand has not increased. Due to rising cooking gas prices and shortages linked to the West Asia crisis, many hotels and fast food centres have cut down operations. This has subsequently reduced bulk buying of eggs, further disrupting the market.
Another trader Amit Swain also corroborated about sharp drop in sale of eggs. "Earlier, shops used to sell 8-9 boxes of eggs daily. Now, even with lower prices, only 3-4 boxes are being sold. Hotels are opening one day and closing for the next two due to gas shortages, which has hit the demand," he said.
While the situation is expected to continue until exports resume, a local resident said fall in prices has come as a boon for the consumers. "Earlier, a dozen eggs cost more than Rs 100, but now they are available for around Rs 50. Farmers are facing heavy losses but consumers seem happy with the price drop," said Naveen Chandra Bisoyi.
Also Read:
War Shock Hits Telangana Poultry Sector: Egg Exports Worth Rs 4 Crore Daily Halted