Egg Attacks On TMC Leaders, Workers: Calcutta HC Seeks Report From Police
It observed that merely arresting a couple of persons involved in the matter would not be enough, and a larger social awareness should be created.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal Police to submit an action-taken report on the recurring incidents of egg attacks on Trinamool leaders and workers in the state since the results of the recently concluded Assembly elections were declared on June 4.
The division bench of Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Trinamool Congress accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists of hurling eggs towards TMC leaders, including former and present elected public representatives from the party, in the presence of the police, who allegedly remained mute spectators.
Requesting interim directions, senior advocate Kalyan Bandopadhyay contended that attacks on political workers had become a recurring phenomenon. "A minister is asking people to throw eggs. What steps has the government taken?" he asked.
However, the High Court refrained from passing any interim order in this matter. "We will pass an order. But there is no occasion for an interim order. We cannot pass a holistic order," it added.
During the hearing, the division bench observed that the state government should inform the court about the steps taken by the police administration to prevent such attacks. "Merely arresting a couple of persons involved in the matter would not be enough, and a larger social awareness should be created. It was the duty of the state administration to ensure everyone's safety," it noted.
The state government counsel informed the court that while the administration had been repeatedly issuing appeals to people to refrain from taking the law into their own hands, the administration really had nothing much to do in the absence of any definite complaints in the matter.
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