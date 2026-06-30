ETV Bharat / state

Egg Attacks On TMC Leaders, Workers: Calcutta HC Seeks Report From Police

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal Police to submit an action-taken report on the recurring incidents of egg attacks on Trinamool leaders and workers in the state since the results of the recently concluded Assembly elections were declared on June 4.

The division bench of Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Trinamool Congress accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists of hurling eggs towards TMC leaders, including former and present elected public representatives from the party, in the presence of the police, who allegedly remained mute spectators.

Requesting interim directions, senior advocate Kalyan Bandopadhyay contended that attacks on political workers had become a recurring phenomenon. "A minister is asking people to throw eggs. What steps has the government taken?" he asked.