ETV Bharat / state

'Treasure Hunt': People Scour Ganga Canal Surface For Coins, Gold And Silver In Uttarakhand's Haridwar

Haridwar : A treasure hunt has started at Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar days after flow of water into the Ganga canal was stopped by Uttar Pradesh's Irrigation Department for its cleaning and maintenance.

Every year, from Dussehra till Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department stops water supply to the Ganges Canal for cleaning and maintenance work. And this emerges as an opportunity for thousands of people who scour the canal's surface for offerings which include coins and other metals including gold and silver.

Finding the coins is an extremely tough task when the river is at spate. But now since the flow of water has been stopped, it is virtually an open ground for treasure hunters. Most of those who collect the offerings are from economically weaker families. Amit Kumar, a local youth is at Har Ki Pauri to collect coins from the Ganges.

"During 'Ganga Bandi', we sometimes find gold and silver in addition to coins. Around 1,000 people come to Haridwar to collect coins during Ganga Bandi. This is all due to the grace of Mother Ganga," he said. Amit's hard work has paid off as he claimed to have found a silver ring from the dried up canal.

People looking for coins and other valuables at Har Ki Pauri (ETV Bharat)

The Ganga is considered the giver of salvation and life. Besides being a centre of faith for millions of devotees, the river is also a source of livelihood for many. While on normal days, people find employment at the ghats through pujas, flower offerings, and other odd jobs, during the Ganga Canal's closure, the river's drying up becomes a source of income for coin collectors.