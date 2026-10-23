'Treasure Hunt': People Scour Ganga Canal Surface For Coins, Gold And Silver In Uttarakhand's Haridwar
People converge at Har Ki Pauri to scour for coins as flow of water into canal is stopped for cleaning and maintenance, reports Sachin Kumar.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
Haridwar: A treasure hunt has started at Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar days after flow of water into the Ganga canal was stopped by Uttar Pradesh's Irrigation Department for its cleaning and maintenance.
Every year, from Dussehra till Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department stops water supply to the Ganges Canal for cleaning and maintenance work. And this emerges as an opportunity for thousands of people who scour the canal's surface for offerings which include coins and other metals including gold and silver.
Finding the coins is an extremely tough task when the river is at spate. But now since the flow of water has been stopped, it is virtually an open ground for treasure hunters. Most of those who collect the offerings are from economically weaker families. Amit Kumar, a local youth is at Har Ki Pauri to collect coins from the Ganges.
"During 'Ganga Bandi', we sometimes find gold and silver in addition to coins. Around 1,000 people come to Haridwar to collect coins during Ganga Bandi. This is all due to the grace of Mother Ganga," he said. Amit's hard work has paid off as he claimed to have found a silver ring from the dried up canal.
The Ganga is considered the giver of salvation and life. Besides being a centre of faith for millions of devotees, the river is also a source of livelihood for many. While on normal days, people find employment at the ghats through pujas, flower offerings, and other odd jobs, during the Ganga Canal's closure, the river's drying up becomes a source of income for coin collectors.
Pt Santosh Pandey said the river provides for people even when it is devoid of water. "Mother Ganga enesures welfare of everyone in Haridwar. Despite the river drying up, she continues to sustain the livelihood of many," he said.
However, Pt Deep Adhikari expressed concern over the lack of devotees at Har Ki Pauri due to the Ganga Canal's closure. "When Mother Ganga flows at Har Ki Pauri, she provides livelihoods for priests, flower, prasad, and garland sellers. However, when the Ganga canal is blocked, she supports the livelihoods of poor people. However, Har Ki Pauri is currently devoid of its charm," he said.
Meanwhile, sources said the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department is planning to build a dam to ensure adequate supply of Ganga water at Har Ki Pauri. According to officials, sufficient water suitable for bathing in the Ganges will soon be available at Har Ki Pauri once the dam comes up.
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