Efforts To Include Sirpur In World Heritage List Underway: Union Minister Shekhawat In Chhattisgarh

During his visit to the historical site, he inspected the Lakshman Devalaya, Anand Prabhu Kuti Vihar, Tivaradeva Vihar, Surang Tila, and the local market, followed by the Gandheshwar Mahadev Temple to offer prayers. Highlighting the historical, cultural, and tourism significance, he said Sirpur is an important centre of India's ancient heritage, which needs to be recognised at the national and international levels.

"Efforts are underway to include Sirpur in the World Heritage list. This historical, archaeological and spiritual city is a symbol of our rich culture and tradition. Work will be done for its conservation and promotion," he said.

Mahasamund: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on Thursday said efforts are underway to include Sirpur, an archaeological site in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund, in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

He inquired about the progress of conservation work and instructed the concerned officials to develop necessary facilities while preserving the original structure of the archaeological sites. He also emphasised strengthening better roads, signboards, information centres, sanitation and other basic amenities for the convenience of tourists. "Connectivity in Sirpur will be enhanced, which will lead to a significant increase in tourism. I feel proud to be here," the minister added.

Shekhawat at the Gandheshwar Mahadev Temple. (ETV Bharat)

"Chhattisgarh's culture and architecture possess an exquisite beauty. Today, we explored 'Sripur' here, which provides evidence of ancient Indian civilisation's urban settlements. It was known as the capital of Dakshina Kosala from the mid-fifth to the eighth century. The architecture of the famous Lakshman Temple, Buddha Vihar, and other sites located here is unparalleled. Tourists can experience a living glimpse of India's ancient civilisation and culture here. On the first day of the year, we also had the good fortune to worship Devadhidev Mahadev," he shared on X.

Shekhawat was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and state culture and tourism minister Rajesh Agarwal. "The state government is working in coordination with the Centre for the overall development of Sirpur. This site will be able to create new employment opportunities, along with promoting tourism," Sharma said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai welcomed Shekhwat at his residence in Nava Raipur.

In ancient times, Sirpur used to be known as Shripur and Shripura. Situated on the banks of the Mahanadi River, the origin of the ancient city dates back to the 5th to 12th centuries, when it was a major political, religious and cultural centre of Kosala Mahajanapada. It boasts pilgrimage sites, monasteries, temples, and viharas of Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism. Archaeological excavations have unearthed the remains of 22 Shiva temples, five Vishnu temples, 10 Buddhist viharas and three Jain viharas.