ETV Bharat / state

Efforts On To Identify Those Involved In Ukhrul Violence: Manipur Deputy CM

Imphal: Manipur Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho said efforts were underway to identify those involved in the violence at Litan in Ukhrul district. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme on Tuesday, he said all stakeholders were working together to find a solution. "The chief minister, the government, security forces, civil society groups and other stakeholders are involved in bringing a solution. We are trying to meet everyone and make them understand. There are positive signs," Dikho said.

"Immediately, we may not be able to resolve everything due to the situation, but hopefully things will improve soon," he added. The Naga People's Front leader said the authorities are "yet to identify those behind the violence, but efforts are on to do so".

"Earlier, there was some confusion following the firing and burning of houses. Now the situation is much clearer," he said. Dikho said the government was making all efforts to resolve the issue and that the situation was gradually cooling down.