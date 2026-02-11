Efforts On To Identify Those Involved In Ukhrul Violence: Manipur Deputy CM
Manipur Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho said that the government, security forces, civil society groups and other stakeholders are involved in bringing a solution.
Imphal: Manipur Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho said efforts were underway to identify those involved in the violence at Litan in Ukhrul district. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme on Tuesday, he said all stakeholders were working together to find a solution. "The chief minister, the government, security forces, civil society groups and other stakeholders are involved in bringing a solution. We are trying to meet everyone and make them understand. There are positive signs," Dikho said.
"Immediately, we may not be able to resolve everything due to the situation, but hopefully things will improve soon," he added. The Naga People's Front leader said the authorities are "yet to identify those behind the violence, but efforts are on to do so".
"Earlier, there was some confusion following the firing and burning of houses. Now the situation is much clearer," he said. Dikho said the government was making all efforts to resolve the issue and that the situation was gradually cooling down.
"We hope everyone will cooperate," he added. In a fresh bout of violence over the alleged assault of a Tangkhul Naga community member in Ukhrul, several abandoned houses were set on fire and shots fired on Tuesday morning, prompting the state government to suspend internet services in the district for five days, police said.
The state government also extended the internet suspension in the Lhungtin sub-division of Kangpokpi district and Phungyar sub-division of Kamjong district for five days.
In a statement, the Home Department said the decision was taken in view of apprehension that anti-social elements may use social media to circulate images, posts and videos that could incite public passions and have serious repercussions on the law and order situation in the state.
