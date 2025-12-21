ETV Bharat / state

MNS Alliance Announcement In '2-3 Days', Efforts On To Convince Congress On United Anti-BJP Fight: Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said alliance talks with the Raj Thackeray-led MNS had reached the final stage and an official announcement would be made in two to three days. Speaking to reporters amid counting of votes in the local body polls, Raut also said the Congress, an ally of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, had "reservations" over the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

"This (the talks which took place on Sunday), we believe, is the last meeting. In two-three days there will be an official announcement," he said with regards to an alliance with the MNS for municipal corporation polls. Polls to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, will take place on January 15, while votes will be counted the next day.Efforts are on to take the Congress onboard for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Raut said.

"The Congress has expressed its reservation over Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). We tried to convince the Congress that to defeat the BJP, it is necessary to come together. However, efforts are on to convince them," Raut said.