Efforts On To Bring Back Bodies Of Odia Workers Killed In Tamil Nadu Industrial Mishap: Odisha Govt
CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh from CM's Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased worker.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Efforts are on to bring back the mortal remains of five women workers who died in an ammonia gas leak at a private fish meal export factory in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur, said Odisha's Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia on Monday.
The deceased hailed from Keonjhar district in the state. The industrial accident occurred on Sunday at the factory in the Kannigaipair-Manjangaranai area near Periyapalayam, according to a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government. A total of 74 workers were affected in the incident, while 67 others are undergoing treatment, it said.
Two fatalities were recorded by 8 pm on Sunday, while three additional deaths were reported overnight, it added. Odisha Labour Commissioner Indramani Tripathy said the Labour Department's officers are on the spot and have confirmed that five women from Odisha have died in the incident. Expressing grief over the deaths, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh from the CM's Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased worker.
Deeply saddened by the tragic ammonia gas leakage incident in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, which has affected several workers, including Odia workers.— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) June 21, 2026
My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.
The Odisha Government is in…
The Odisha government is in constant touch with the Tamil Nadu administration to ensure treatment and other assistance for the affected workers, an official statement said. Chief Secretary Anu Garg held discussions with her Tamil Nadu counterpart on Sunday, it said.
A team of Odisha government officials has also rushed to Tamil Nadu and is coordinating with local authorities on treatment, post-mortem formalities and other arrangements, it added. An official, MM Paik, will remain in Chennai for coordination regarding post-mortem examinations and other related procedures, the statement said.
Two other officers have proceeded to Tiruvallur, it said. The body of one deceased worker was shifted to Chennai on Sunday night for post-mortem examination, while the remaining bodies are in Tiruvallur, officials said. Some of the injured workers are stated to be in a critical condition, they said.
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