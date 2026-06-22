ETV Bharat / state

Efforts On To Bring Back Bodies Of Odia Workers Killed In Tamil Nadu Industrial Mishap: Odisha Govt

Bhubaneswar: Efforts are on to bring back the mortal remains of five women workers who died in an ammonia gas leak at a private fish meal export factory in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur, said Odisha's Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia on Monday.

The deceased hailed from Keonjhar district in the state. The industrial accident occurred on Sunday at the factory in the Kannigaipair-Manjangaranai area near Periyapalayam, according to a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government. A total of 74 workers were affected in the incident, while 67 others are undergoing treatment, it said.

Two fatalities were recorded by 8 pm on Sunday, while three additional deaths were reported overnight, it added. Odisha Labour Commissioner Indramani Tripathy said the Labour Department's officers are on the spot and have confirmed that five women from Odisha have died in the incident. Expressing grief over the deaths, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh from the CM's Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased worker.