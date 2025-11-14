Effigy Of 'Terrorism' Burnt In Punjab's Ludhiana To Protest Against Delhi Car Blast
The effigy was burnt by the Muslim community at the city's Jama Masjid whose Shahi Imam said, "Terrorism has no religion."
Published : November 14, 2025 at 7:10 PM IST
Ludhiana: An effigy of terrorism was burnt in Ludhiana on Friday as a mark of protest against the recent car bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort.
The effigy was burnt at the city's Jama Masjid whose Shahi Imam Mohammad Usman said, "Terrorism has no religion. We appeal to the Central government to take strict action against terrorists".
He said, "Those involved in the Delhi blast should be given exemplary punishment immediately. It is clearly mentioned in Islam that if anyone kills an innocent or poor person, it is not 'jihad', but rather the 'biggest sin.'"
Usman said, "It is a matter of sorrow that the name of an educated doctor has come up in the attack. it is shameful and also very surprising in which direction we are heading. Earlier, there was an attack in Pulwama, Kashmir and it too was strongly condemned by Jama Masjid. The brutality with which people have been killed in the Delhi blast is highly condemnable and strict action should be taken against the culprits".
He further said, 'We are also against those who link terrorists with religion. We are 'justice-loving' people and in Punjab as well as in India, people of all religions live in harmony. Foreign powers want to make us fight among ourselves, they should not be allowed to succeed in their plans because India is becoming a world power and foreign countries which are troubled by this are carrying out such nefarious acts".
Also Read
Delhi Blast Trail Reaches Haryana’s Nuh: CCTV Captures Suspect In ‘Explosive-Laden’ Car