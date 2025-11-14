ETV Bharat / state

Effigy Of 'Terrorism' Burnt In Punjab's Ludhiana To Protest Against Delhi Car Blast

Members of the Muslim community burn the effigy at Jama Masjid in Ludhiana ( ETV Bharat )

Ludhiana: An effigy of terrorism was burnt in Ludhiana on Friday as a mark of protest against the recent car bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort.

The effigy was burnt at the city's Jama Masjid whose Shahi Imam Mohammad Usman said, "Terrorism has no religion. We appeal to the Central government to take strict action against terrorists".

He said, "Those involved in the Delhi blast should be given exemplary punishment immediately. It is clearly mentioned in Islam that if anyone kills an innocent or poor person, it is not 'jihad', but rather the 'biggest sin.'"