ETV Bharat / state

Eenadu Impact: Infant Gets Rs 16-Crore Worth Of Life-Saving Injection, Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh Plays Key Role

Hyderabad: In a touching story of compassion and collective effort, an infant girl with a rare genetic disorder received a life-saving Rs 16 crore injection after a crowdfunding campaign sparked by an ‘Eenadu’ article highlighting her family’s plight.

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh confirmed that the treatment of the newborn, Punarvika Shree, has been successfully completed as he had fulfilled a promise he made to her family earlier this year.

The child, diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA Type 1), was administered the costly Zolgensma injection at Rainbow Hospitals.

“My promise has been fulfilled. Punarvika received the injection today. May you live a hundred years, little one,” Lokesh wrote on X.

Punarvika, the daughter of JS Suresh Kumar and Push Pavathi, a resident of Veldurthi in the Kurnool district, was born on April 12 last year. Within three months, her parents noticed reduced movement, leading to medical tests that confirmed SMA Type-1, a rare and life-threatening condition affecting muscle strength and mobility.