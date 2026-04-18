Eenadu Impact: Infant Gets Rs 16-Crore Worth Of Life-Saving Injection, Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh Plays Key Role
Infant girl with rare genetic disorder receives life-saving Rs 16 crore injection after crowdfunding and Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh’s support.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a touching story of compassion and collective effort, an infant girl with a rare genetic disorder received a life-saving Rs 16 crore injection after a crowdfunding campaign sparked by an ‘Eenadu’ article highlighting her family’s plight.
Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh confirmed that the treatment of the newborn, Punarvika Shree, has been successfully completed as he had fulfilled a promise he made to her family earlier this year.
The child, diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA Type 1), was administered the costly Zolgensma injection at Rainbow Hospitals.
“My promise has been fulfilled. Punarvika received the injection today. May you live a hundred years, little one,” Lokesh wrote on X.
Punarvika, the daughter of JS Suresh Kumar and Push Pavathi, a resident of Veldurthi in the Kurnool district, was born on April 12 last year. Within three months, her parents noticed reduced movement, leading to medical tests that confirmed SMA Type-1, a rare and life-threatening condition affecting muscle strength and mobility.
Promise Kept.— Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) April 18, 2026
Punarvika's injection done today.
Live a 100 years Chitti Talli! pic.twitter.com/UnAxkAfChs
The treatment posed a huge financial burden, as the injection costs Rs 16 crore. Kumar said he was shocked when doctors informed the family about the rare condition.
“After learning about the rare disorder, we were distressed and thought that we would lose our child. But doctors advised an injection before she turns one and a half years old. Knowing its cost is Rs 16 crore, we were in a state of confusion,” he had told ETV Bharat.
Suresh said an article published in the ‘Eenadu’ on November 29 last year brought attention to his daughter’s condition. A friend, Manjunath Chaudhary, later advised him to start a crowdfunding campaign through the platform Impact Guru. The collective efforts triggered widespread response, with donors and well-wishers contributing around Rs 10 crore.
However, concerns grew about arranging the remaining Rs 6 crore. Then, Andhra Pradesh IT and Education Minister Lokesh announced support to raise the remaining amount. He also oversaw the process of importing the injection from abroad and ensured its timely administration.
Doctors say early intervention is critical in such cases, and this treatment offers a significant chance for the child’s recovery and improved quality of life.
Punarvika’s parents expressed deep gratitude to Lokesh, donors, and everyone who supported their daughter’s fight. The incident stands as a reminder of how media, public support, and decisive action can come together to save a life.
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