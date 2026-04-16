ETV Bharat / state

Eenadu Impact: From Crisis To 985 Marks, Gautami's Life Takes A 180-Degree Turn

Bonakallu: Chebrolu Gautami from Ravinuthala village in Telangana, an orphan, was on the verge of discontinuing her studies when a story published in Eenadu brought her struggles into the spotlight, turning her life around.

Gautami lost both her parents within a few months and had no other option but to discontinue her intermediate education due to severe financial constraints. With no support system and mounting uncertainty, her academic journey seemed destined to come to a halt.

However, everything changed after Eenadu highlighted her situation on April 25 last year. The report triggered an overwhelming response from donors and well-wishers, who stepped forward to support her education. Contributions amounting to nearly Rs three lakh were mobilised, ensuring that Gautami could continue her studies without interruption.

Further strengthening this support, Y Venkateswara Rao, Director of Krishnaveni Junior College, extended a fee concession, easing her financial burden.