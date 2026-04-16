Eenadu Impact: From Crisis To 985 Marks, Gautami's Life Takes A 180-Degree Turn
Gautami's achievement is not just a personal victory but a testament to the media's transformative power.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Bonakallu: Chebrolu Gautami from Ravinuthala village in Telangana, an orphan, was on the verge of discontinuing her studies when a story published in Eenadu brought her struggles into the spotlight, turning her life around.
Gautami lost both her parents within a few months and had no other option but to discontinue her intermediate education due to severe financial constraints. With no support system and mounting uncertainty, her academic journey seemed destined to come to a halt.
However, everything changed after Eenadu highlighted her situation on April 25 last year. The report triggered an overwhelming response from donors and well-wishers, who stepped forward to support her education. Contributions amounting to nearly Rs three lakh were mobilised, ensuring that Gautami could continue her studies without interruption.
Further strengthening this support, Y Venkateswara Rao, Director of Krishnaveni Junior College, extended a fee concession, easing her financial burden.
With renewed hope and determination, Gautami focused on her studies and has now delivered an outstanding result, scoring 985 marks in her Intermediate second year. Her achievement is not just a personal victory but also a testament to the transformative power of media intervention.
Locals and educators say Gautami’s success underlines how responsible journalism can directly change lives. Her grandparents, who stood by her during the toughest phase, have expressed gratitude to all those who supported her and are now appealing for continued assistance to help her pursue higher education.
Gautami’s journey stands as a shining example of resilience, and the profound impact a single story can create when it reaches the right hearts.
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