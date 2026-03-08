ETV Bharat / state

Educational Institutions Set To Reopen In Kashmir On Monday After Ayatollah Khamenei's Killing

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced that all educational institutions in the Kashmir valley, which were closed after the assassination of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US-Israeli strikes, will be reopened on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Education Sakina Itoo said that the government has reviewed the ground situation and decided to open all educational institutions on Monday.

The educational institutions were scheduled to reopen on March 1 after a three-month-long winter break. However, after the eruption of protests in the Valley over the assassination of Khamenei on February 28, the government ordered their closure.

Protests had erupted in the Valley over the assassination of Khamenei which resulted in week-long curbs by the authorities and shutdown of 4G and pre-paid mobile services in the Valley.