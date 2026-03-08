Educational Institutions Set To Reopen In Kashmir On Monday After Ayatollah Khamenei's Killing
The educational institutions were shut in view of protests by Shia community against Khamenei's killing in the US-Israeli strikes.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 8, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced that all educational institutions in the Kashmir valley, which were closed after the assassination of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US-Israeli strikes, will be reopened on Monday.
Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Education Sakina Itoo said that the government has reviewed the ground situation and decided to open all educational institutions on Monday.
The educational institutions were scheduled to reopen on March 1 after a three-month-long winter break. However, after the eruption of protests in the Valley over the assassination of Khamenei on February 28, the government ordered their closure.
Protests had erupted in the Valley over the assassination of Khamenei which resulted in week-long curbs by the authorities and shutdown of 4G and pre-paid mobile services in the Valley.
Lal Chowk, the city centre, was barricaded with tin sheets and spools of barbed wires during the restrictions. The restrictions were lifted on Saturday evening and 4G internet and pre-paid mobile services were also restored on the same day.
Last Sunday, after Iran announced the killing of Khamenei in the strikes, hundreds of Shia mourners had gathered at Lal Chowk to protest against the assassination of Iran's Supreme leader.
Following the curbs in Kashmir valley, authorities disallowed Friday congregation prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's Nowhatta while also placing Hurriyat Conference chairman and chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest.
