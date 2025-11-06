ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Has Taken Long Strides In Education But Hurdles Persist

Ranchi: Jharkhand has taken long strides in the education sector since it was created in 2000. However, the journey has been marked by persistent challenges. While the state has seen an increase in the number of schools, colleges, universities, technical institutions along with enrollment, it is facing the challenges of a severe shortage of teachers, poor quality of education at the primary level and insufficient infrastructure challenges.

Since its formation, the number of government schools have more than doubled, with their tally now standing at 35,442 catering to 53 lakh children that are studying in Class 1 to Class 8. In 2024-25, the number of dropouts and out-of- school that were re-integrated with the formal education was 54,130, which is a major achievement.

The literacy rates have also gradually climbed up in this primarily tribal state. The state's overall literacy rate is 66.41% which is still below the national average of 72.98%.

Sources point out that the literacy rate remains low in rural areas, especially among the Scheduled Tribes. The low literacy rate among tribal women is even more concerning.

President of Primary Teachers' Union, Ganga Yadav, disclosed that the shortage of teachers is greatly impacting the quality of education. "Approximately 50,000 posts are lying vacant in primary and middle schools. Of these, 20,825 are for Classes 1 to 5 and 29,175 are for Classes 6 to 8. The state government recently initiated the recruitment process for around 26,000 teachers, but thousands of schools still operate without permanent teachers," he said.

Girls studying in a school in Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

Education Department statistics show that the student-teacher ratio in the state is 35:1 as compared to the national figure of 25:1. It is 30:1 at the primary level, but climbs to 55:1 at the intermediate level. The ratio is 66:1 at the secondary level and 87:1 at the higher secondary level. This demonstrates the paucity of human resources in the sector.

The post of the Principal is vacant in over 90% of the primary and middle schools. Sources said that Principals have not been appointed in ten plus two schools since the state's formation, and most of the colleges.

Former Vice Chancellor of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University, SN Munda disclosed, "Jharkhand has the physical infrastructure but lacks intellectual infrastructure. Faculty appointments and promotions in universities are not regular. Improving the teacher-student ratio and encouraging a research culture is the need of the hour."

Over the years, the state governments have established several new universities and colleges, and the state now has 33 universities, including Jharkhand Central University, Ranchi, 12 state universities, 18 private universities, two deemed universities along with institutions such as National Law University.

Plans are afoot to open a Skill University and a Fintech University to provide industry-oriented education and employment opportunities to the youth. Jharkhand has also made significant progress in the field of health education. Currently, the state has 10 medical colleges, including one private college, and the number of MBBS seats has been increased to 1,255 for the 2025-26 academic year.