Jharkhand Has Taken Long Strides In Education But Hurdles Persist
The state lags in several key parameters in comparison to the national average
Published : November 6, 2025 at 1:29 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand has taken long strides in the education sector since it was created in 2000. However, the journey has been marked by persistent challenges. While the state has seen an increase in the number of schools, colleges, universities, technical institutions along with enrollment, it is facing the challenges of a severe shortage of teachers, poor quality of education at the primary level and insufficient infrastructure challenges.
Since its formation, the number of government schools have more than doubled, with their tally now standing at 35,442 catering to 53 lakh children that are studying in Class 1 to Class 8. In 2024-25, the number of dropouts and out-of- school that were re-integrated with the formal education was 54,130, which is a major achievement.
The literacy rates have also gradually climbed up in this primarily tribal state. The state's overall literacy rate is 66.41% which is still below the national average of 72.98%.
Sources point out that the literacy rate remains low in rural areas, especially among the Scheduled Tribes. The low literacy rate among tribal women is even more concerning.
President of Primary Teachers' Union, Ganga Yadav, disclosed that the shortage of teachers is greatly impacting the quality of education. "Approximately 50,000 posts are lying vacant in primary and middle schools. Of these, 20,825 are for Classes 1 to 5 and 29,175 are for Classes 6 to 8. The state government recently initiated the recruitment process for around 26,000 teachers, but thousands of schools still operate without permanent teachers," he said.
Education Department statistics show that the student-teacher ratio in the state is 35:1 as compared to the national figure of 25:1. It is 30:1 at the primary level, but climbs to 55:1 at the intermediate level. The ratio is 66:1 at the secondary level and 87:1 at the higher secondary level. This demonstrates the paucity of human resources in the sector.
The post of the Principal is vacant in over 90% of the primary and middle schools. Sources said that Principals have not been appointed in ten plus two schools since the state's formation, and most of the colleges.
Former Vice Chancellor of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University, SN Munda disclosed, "Jharkhand has the physical infrastructure but lacks intellectual infrastructure. Faculty appointments and promotions in universities are not regular. Improving the teacher-student ratio and encouraging a research culture is the need of the hour."
Over the years, the state governments have established several new universities and colleges, and the state now has 33 universities, including Jharkhand Central University, Ranchi, 12 state universities, 18 private universities, two deemed universities along with institutions such as National Law University.
Plans are afoot to open a Skill University and a Fintech University to provide industry-oriented education and employment opportunities to the youth. Jharkhand has also made significant progress in the field of health education. Currently, the state has 10 medical colleges, including one private college, and the number of MBBS seats has been increased to 1,255 for the 2025-26 academic year.
Special emphasis is being laid on promoting education among the girls. A women's college has been established in Ranchi, and schemes like Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana are being implemented. The Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme has opened the doors to higher education abroad for students from the marginalised sections, and many of them have pursued studies abroad.
The state has been increasing its spending on education. In 2024-25, Rs 12,314 crore (11.42%) was allocated for school education, and this was increased to Rs 17,607 crore this year. The government aims to make Jharkhand an education hub where traditional education is integrated with technical, vocational and innovation-based education.
However, the quality and state of infrastructure remain a major concern. Many schools lack toilets, electricity, laboratories and digital resources. Children's performance at the primary level remains below the national average, although improvements have been seen at the secondary and higher secondary levels. The state's use of technology in teaching and learning also remains limited, especially in rural areas.
Approximately 26% of Jharkhand's population belongs to the Scheduled Tribe category, where access to education remains a challenge. In recent years, the government has established residential schools, Eklavya Model Schools and Excellence Schools for tribal students that have recorded a positive output, but the dropout rate of tribal girls still remains high.
Professor Kanjiv Lochan of Ranchi University highlighted the need for intellectual infrastructure to keep pace with the growing number of universities.
"We must transform education into knowledge, not just information. Unless universities develop analytical capabilities and a culture of research, the impact of higher education will remain limited," he said, while suggesting that the universities be developed as Centres of Excellence in accordance with University Grants Commission (UGC) standards for project-based teaching, research and publication.
A senior official with Jharkhand Education Project Council, Dhirasen A. Soreng pointed out that Jharkhand’s journey on the path of education is still incomplete.
"The state still faces challenges such as teacher shortages, poor infrastructure and educational inequality in rural areas. The state government has sent a positive message by prioritising education in the 2025-26 budget, but real success will only be achieved when quality education reaches every village and every child. Jharkhand has now taken steps towards becoming an education hub. The need now is to make this initiative sustainable, balanced, and inclusive," he said.
Academic expert Dr Rajkumar feels that the stagnation needs to be removed. He said, "While the government has recruited teachers, a large number of positions still remain vacant. Books are not available on time, teaching resources are scarce and regular instruction is not being carried out according to the syllabus. Sessions are consistently delayed, directly impacting students' careers."
Meanwhile, Dr. Kanjiv Lochan said that the state's achievements should be assessed on the ground, not just on paper. He stated that if an institution is called a 'School of Excellence', it means that the other institutions have not reached that level.
"The real objective should be to ensure that every school is excellent, not to give special status to a select few," he said while calling for sustained efforts in the field.
