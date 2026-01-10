ETV Bharat / state

Education Institutions Must Be Free From Communalism, Say Jammu Academicians After Vaishno Devi Medical College Closure

Shoib Inayat Malik, Professor and Head of the Department of Urdu at the University of Jammu. ( ETV Bharat )

By Mohd Ashraf Ganie

Jammu: Top academicians of Jammu University have expressed dismay over the derecognition of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), terming it “polarisation of educational institutes” in the name of religion.

On January 6, the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) withdrew the Letter of Permission (LoP) granted to the SMVDIME for running the MBBS course with 50 seats for the academic year 2025-26.

This comes after Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, a grouping of right-wing outfits that came into being in November 2025, pressed for ousting 42 Kashmiri Muslim students to other medical colleges. The students were admitted to the college through a competitive merit-based NEET exam almost three months ago.

The Samiti reasoned that offerings of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board that set up the college come from Hindu pilgrims and should be utilised only for Hindus. But the SMVDIME is not listed as a minority institution and gets grants from the J&K government (over Rs 50 crore in the last two years, as per the ruling National Conference), making it not feasible for religion-based admission.

Shoib Inayat Malik, Professor and Head of the Department of Urdu at the University of Jammu, said such developments were harmful for society and had already resulted in serious losses, including a setback to the Medical College.

“It is extremely unfortunate that our institutions are being polarised. Such things are not good for any society. What happened with Mata Vaishno Devi University is a glaring example. The loss and its consequences will ultimately be faced by all of us,” Prof. Malik told ETV Bharat.