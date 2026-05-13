ETV Bharat / state

Edible Oil Demand Surges In Odisha's Cuttack As PM Advises To Cut Down On Consumption

Cuttack: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested austerity measures to citizens of India to overcome the crisis caused by the conflict in the Middle East, long queues of buyers can be seen outside shops selling edible oil in Odisha's Cuttack.

The Prime Minister's appeal to citizens to cut down on edible oil consumption and rumours of prices going up significantly have resulted in people crowding up in large numbers outside shops selling edible oil in the city. A few days back, Prime Minister Modi had said, "We have to spend foreign currency on import of edible oil. If every household reduces the use of edible oil, it is a huge contribution to patriotism. This will improve the health of the national treasury and the health of every family member.”

Amid the commotion and rumour mongering, general secretary of Warehouse Traders Association Prafulla Chhatoi said there is adequate stock of edible oil in the market and even the price is falling. He advised consumers not to panic. A retailer Subh Narayan Swain said, "Since Sunday, common consumers have been buying cooking oil in large quantities. Those who used to buy five to seven litres of edible oil a month are suddenly buying 10 to 12 litres and some even 15 litres. Consumers are buying in fear of further increase in oil prices."