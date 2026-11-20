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88 Failed Attempts Later, A Mumbai Entrepreneur Made A Spoon You Can Eat

88 Failed Attempts Later, A Mumbai Entrepreneur Made A Spoon You Can Eat ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: You finish your ice cream, then take a bite of the spoon. That is how Rupesh Sanghvi would like an ice cream order to end. It took the Mumbai entrepreneur 88 failed attempts to make a spoon that could get you through dessert and become the last bite.

Sanghvi, who spent 17 years in aviation before launching his startup, Edibites, makes the spoons using jowar (sorghum), wheat flour and corn flour. The idea was simple enough. Getting a spoon made from flour to do the work of a plastic one took considerably longer.

88 Failed Attempts Later, A Mumbai Entrepreneur Made A Spoon You Can Eat (ETV Bharat) The spoon had to be comfortable to hold and strong enough to scoop up food without bending or breaking. Its shape mattered, too. And after it had done its job, it still had to be something a customer would want to eat. Sanghvi says the first 88 attempts fell short. "The team kept experimenting until it had a spoon sturdy enough to use and easy enough to eat afterwards," Sanghvi explains. Ice cream is an easy way to picture the idea, but Sanghvi has other uses in mind. "A restaurant could slip the spoon into a takeaway parcel. Caterers could serve it with dessert at weddings, and food stalls could hand it out at festivals. The same spoon could find its way into school and college events, where food is often served with disposable cutlery," he says.