88 Failed Attempts Later, A Mumbai Entrepreneur Made A Spoon You Can Eat
After 88 failed attempts, Mumbai entrepreneur Rupesh Sanghvi developed an edible spoon using jowar, wheat and corn flour as an alternative to plastic cutlery.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST
Mumbai: You finish your ice cream, then take a bite of the spoon. That is how Rupesh Sanghvi would like an ice cream order to end. It took the Mumbai entrepreneur 88 failed attempts to make a spoon that could get you through dessert and become the last bite.
Sanghvi, who spent 17 years in aviation before launching his startup, Edibites, makes the spoons using jowar (sorghum), wheat flour and corn flour. The idea was simple enough. Getting a spoon made from flour to do the work of a plastic one took considerably longer.
The spoon had to be comfortable to hold and strong enough to scoop up food without bending or breaking. Its shape mattered, too. And after it had done its job, it still had to be something a customer would want to eat.
Sanghvi says the first 88 attempts fell short. "The team kept experimenting until it had a spoon sturdy enough to use and easy enough to eat afterwards," Sanghvi explains.
Ice cream is an easy way to picture the idea, but Sanghvi has other uses in mind. "A restaurant could slip the spoon into a takeaway parcel. Caterers could serve it with dessert at weddings, and food stalls could hand it out at festivals. The same spoon could find its way into school and college events, where food is often served with disposable cutlery," he says.
Think of the spoon tucked into a takeaway bag or handed across an ice cream counter. It may be in someone’s hand for only a few minutes. Once discarded, the plastic can remain in the waste stream for years.
Mumbai generates about 6,300 metric tonnes of solid waste a day. Plastic accounts for 3.24 per cent of that, or roughly 204 metric tonnes. The figure covers all plastic waste, including spoons discarded by hotels, ice cream parlours and other food outlets. Plastic waste that escapes collection can end up in drains, waterways and the sea.
Sanghvi hopes restaurants, caterers and ice cream parlours will give his spoons a try. "For edible cutlery to become a regular fixture at takeaway counters, vendors would need to be able to buy it easily and at a price they can afford," he further states.
At an ice cream counter, the change would be small enough to miss. You would order the same scoop and eat it the same way. Then, when you reach the bottom of the cup, there would be one more bite, this time the spoon.
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