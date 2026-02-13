ETV Bharat / state

ED Transfers Jalandhar Office Head To Chennai

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate has transferred its Jalandhar zonal office chief to its Chennai zone as part of a reshuffle in the federal probe agency, officials said on Friday. The Jalandhar office of the ED, headed by Additional Director Ravi Tiwari (IRS officer of 2009 batch), had recently issued summons under the FEMA to former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh and his son Raninder Singh in a case of alleged possession of undisclosed foreign assets.

Tiwari has been transferred to the Chennai zone. This is a routine exercise, ED officials said. The Singhs, who were supposed to appear before the ED over the weekend, have not appeared.