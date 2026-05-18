ED To Now Take Remand Of Ashok Kharat
Kharat is accused of having laundered ₹70 crore within four years and so the Enforcement Directorate wants his custody.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Mumbai: Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman, currently arrested for allegations of sexual assault against women, conducting black magic acts, and financial irregularities, will be produced on Monday before a Special PMLA Court in Mumbai.
ED Investigations
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently investigating an alleged money laundering case amounting to ₹70 crore, and the agency has sought Ashok Kharat's custody for further interrogation in this matter. Previously, last week, the Special Court had issued directives to the Nashik prison administration, ordering them to produce Kharat before the Special Court in Mumbai on May 18.
The scope of this case has significantly widened following the emergence of grave allegations against Kharat concerning the abuse of women, superstitious practices, and financial misconduct.
Tight Security at Mumbai Sessions Court
Against this backdrop, stringent police security has been deployed within the court premises. As this case is considered politically and socially sensitive, a heavy police presence has been maintained in the court vicinity since early morning. The Nashik Police are set to produce Kharat before the court of Special Sessions Judge R B Rote.
Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will file an application in court to seek his custody. The ED intends to conduct a thorough inquiry regarding who else is involved in the alleged money laundering case amounting to approximately ₹70 crore. ED wants to investigate the money trail, where exactly the funds were diverted, and get the individuals who have been the masterminds involved in this entire conspiracy.
60 Accounts Opened in a Single Day
According to the investigation by ED, Kharat opened at least 60 bank accounts in a single day at the Samata Urban Credit Society in Ahilyanagar. It is alleged that, to facilitate this, the Aadhaar cards and other documents of victims visiting him were utilised without their consent.
Furthermore, the ED claims that suspicious financial transactions exceeding ₹70 crore were subsequently conducted through these accounts. Thereafter, the ED formally filed an application in court to seek the custody of Kharat. Taking cognisance of this plea, a special court in Mumbai issued a production warrant against Kharat last week.
The difficulties facing the fraudulent godman, Kharat, have been increasingly by the day, with 12 different criminal cases currently registered against him. All these matters are being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Maharashtra government.
Kharat faces grave allegations ranging from defrauding women, financially exploiting them, sexual exploitation, practising black magic, and illegally amassing assets in his own name and those of his family members. The ED has taken cognisance and immediately initiated an independent investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).