ETV Bharat / state

ED To Now Take Remand Of Ashok Kharat

Mumbai: Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman, currently arrested for allegations of sexual assault against women, conducting black magic acts, and financial irregularities, will be produced on Monday before a Special PMLA Court in Mumbai.

ED Investigations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently investigating an alleged money laundering case amounting to ₹70 crore, and the agency has sought Ashok Kharat's custody for further interrogation in this matter. Previously, last week, the Special Court had issued directives to the Nashik prison administration, ordering them to produce Kharat before the Special Court in Mumbai on May 18.

The scope of this case has significantly widened following the emergence of grave allegations against Kharat concerning the abuse of women, superstitious practices, and financial misconduct.

Tight Security at Mumbai Sessions Court

Against this backdrop, stringent police security has been deployed within the court premises. As this case is considered politically and socially sensitive, a heavy police presence has been maintained in the court vicinity since early morning. The Nashik Police are set to produce Kharat before the court of Special Sessions Judge R B Rote.