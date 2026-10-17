ED Takes Amardeep Singh Grewal Into Custody In Bribery Case Linked To Punjab CM's Wife
The September court order addressed the publication and sharing of disputed material, not whether the alleged financial demand occurred.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken film producer Amardeep Singh Grewal into custody at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in connection with an alleged bribery case linked to Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The ED later brought Grewal, a relative of Mann, to its headquarters for questioning.
Grewal is associated with the Punjabi film industry and East Sunshine Production Private Limited.
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia reacted to the development on X, claiming Grewal was apprehended at Delhi airport and that a lookout notice had already been issued against him. Majithia referred to an alleged Rs 5 crore deal and said the ED's questioning could reveal further details.
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira from Bholath also commented on X, saying the ED had taken Grewal into custody, whom he described as a relative of Bhagwant Mann. Khaira shared a photograph featuring the Chief Minister with the message, "Everyone will be caught."
The controversy began after retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Ranjit Singh held a press conference. A video subsequently circulated on social media alleging that Gurpreet Kaur had demanded Rs 5 crore from a person accused in a rape case.
Gurpreet Kaur approached the court, claiming Justice Singh made false, fabricated allegations against her to damage her public reputation. On September 8, 2026, the court restrained Justice Singh from publishing or sharing the material in question.
The allegations remain unproven in the information provided. The court's order concerned publishing or sharing the material and should not be interpreted as a finding on the alleged bribery.
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