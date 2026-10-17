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ED Takes Amardeep Singh Grewal Into Custody In Bribery Case Linked To Punjab CM's Wife

The September court order addressed the publication and sharing of disputed material, not whether the alleged financial demand occurred.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife, Gurpreet Kaur with with Amardeep Singh Grewal and family.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife, Gurpreet Kaur with with Amardeep Singh Grewal and family. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 17, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken film producer Amardeep Singh Grewal into custody at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in connection with an alleged bribery case linked to Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The ED later brought Grewal, a relative of Mann, to its headquarters for questioning.

Grewal is associated with the Punjabi film industry and East Sunshine Production Private Limited.

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia reacted to the development on X, claiming Grewal was apprehended at Delhi airport and that a lookout notice had already been issued against him. Majithia referred to an alleged Rs 5 crore deal and said the ED's questioning could reveal further details.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira from Bholath also commented on X, saying the ED had taken Grewal into custody, whom he described as a relative of Bhagwant Mann. Khaira shared a photograph featuring the Chief Minister with the message, "Everyone will be caught."

The controversy began after retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Ranjit Singh held a press conference. A video subsequently circulated on social media alleging that Gurpreet Kaur had demanded Rs 5 crore from a person accused in a rape case.

Gurpreet Kaur approached the court, claiming Justice Singh made false, fabricated allegations against her to damage her public reputation. On September 8, 2026, the court restrained Justice Singh from publishing or sharing the material in question.

The allegations remain unproven in the information provided. The court's order concerned publishing or sharing the material and should not be interpreted as a finding on the alleged bribery.

Also Read:

  1. Punjab Police Register Case Against 35 Social Media Accounts, Including Those Of Canadian Journalists, Over 'Defamation'
  2. Punjab Court Acquits Eight Sirsa Dera Followers In 2011 Moga Rioting Case
  3. Punjab And Haryana HC Rejects Former Minister Sanjeev Arora’s Bail Plea In PMLA Case

TAGGED:

AMARDEEP SINGH GREWAL IN CUSTODY
MANN WIFE GURPREET KAUR
SHIROMANI AKALI DAL BRIBERY CASE
BIKRAM SINGH MAJITHIA
GURPREET KAUR CASE

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