ETV Bharat / state

ED Takes Amardeep Singh Grewal Into Custody In Bribery Case Linked To Punjab CM's Wife

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife, Gurpreet Kaur with with Amardeep Singh Grewal and family. ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken film producer Amardeep Singh Grewal into custody at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in connection with an alleged bribery case linked to Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The ED later brought Grewal, a relative of Mann, to its headquarters for questioning.

Grewal is associated with the Punjabi film industry and East Sunshine Production Private Limited.

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia reacted to the development on X, claiming Grewal was apprehended at Delhi airport and that a lookout notice had already been issued against him. Majithia referred to an alleged Rs 5 crore deal and said the ED's questioning could reveal further details. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira from Bholath also commented on X, saying the ED had taken Grewal into custody, whom he described as a relative of Bhagwant Mann. Khaira shared a photograph featuring the Chief Minister with the message, "Everyone will be caught."