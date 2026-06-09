ETV Bharat / state

ED Summons Former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Daughter For Questioning In PMLA Case

Ernakulam: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Veena T, daughter of ex-Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for questioning in a money laundering case here this week.

They said she has been asked to depose on Friday (June 12) at the central agency's zonal office here. Her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) once she appears, they said. It is understood that some other persons have been summoned by the agency too.

The investigation pertains to a money laundering case against a Kerala-based sand mining company named Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Veena's now defunct company Exalogic Solutions Private Limited. The ED raided Veena, living in the rented home of Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram, last month along with some other locations.